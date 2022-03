ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon have agreed to a six-year, $70 million contract extension. The extension eliminates his last two arbitration-eligible seasons and four of his free-agent years. He was due to reach free agency after the 2023 season but will have to wait until 2028 to hit the open market. However, if McMahon can reach the top five of MVP voting within the next three seasons, he will be able to opt out of the deal after the fourth year of the agreement.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO