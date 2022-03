Digital adoption is everywhere in business, but for many long-time employees, digital equals difficult. Companies are moving rapidly toward digital processes to support remote work, overcome a shortage of workers or to outperform their competition. Most find that long-time employees need a moment to catch up. “Having an understanding of your company’s culture is a game-changer to be able to implement change,” says Angela Fumo, senior vice president of human capital at Wyndham Capital, an online mortgage lender. “We have gone through a lot of change, moving at a rapid pace. Being tuned into our company culture has helped us see when and where we may need to slow down or invest more time into gaining earlier buy in.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO