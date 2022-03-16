ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft is turning Teams and Outlook into hybrid work-friendly tools

By Lizzy Lawrence
protocol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is diving deeper into building tools for the hybrid workplace. It announced several Microsoft 365 updates today as a part of its annual work trends data, and it has also scheduled an event showcasing Windows' plans for the future of hybrid work. Some of the new features include...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Your Microsoft Outlook calendar is going global

Your Outlook calendars could soon be more organized than ever thanks to a new update from Microsoft. The company has revealed an upgrade to its email service that will allow users to display a second calendar type. In the official entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company notes that...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Google Maps is down (update: it's back up)

Users had difficulty searching for locations on Google Maps Friday morning, in a widespread outage affecting both the desktop and mobile app versions of the service. It was out for over three hours, coming back online for some users starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT. Though maps do...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Amazon reportedly knows its Prime sign-up process is bad. It doesn't care.

Some Amazon customers have complained that they've been tricked into signing up for Amazon Prime. For Amazon, that's a feature, not a bug, according to documents obtained by Insider. The documents show that Amazon has been aware of complaints that the sign-up language for its Prime membership, which now costs...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

How to kill an algorithm

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How the FTC’s algorithm death penalties will actually work in practice, a major earthquake in Japan disrupts chip production, and this week’s enterprise tech moves. Spin up. The early days of cloud computing gave rise to the notion of “rogue IT,”...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Panos Panay
protocol.com

Amazon didn't buy MGM for the content. It bought MGM to help its ad business.

Amazon has officially closed the acquisition of MGM, it announced Thursday morning, following an approval by EU regulators. Amazon first announced its intention to buy MGM for $8.45 billion in May, and EU regulators now decided that the deal doesn’t violate antitrust regulations because “MGM’s content cannot be considered as must-have,” according to Variety.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Apps#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft 365#Teams And Outlook#Outlook Rsvps#Powerpoint
protocol.com

SiFive raises $175 million in bid to unseat Arm with RISC-V

SiFive received a big injection of cash this week that will help the 6-year-old chip designer focus on its most advanced technology, which pits it directly against Arm’s chip designs. Days after SiFive unloaded its custom chip unit called OpenFive to a Canadian company for $210 million in an...
BUSINESS
Fortune

When it comes to hybrid work, Goldman Sachs is an outlier

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Post-pandemic life is beginning to come into focus, but post-pandemic work⁠—particularly the sort that used to be done in offices⁠—remains a blur. Fortune’s Geoff Colvin wrote last week about Goldman Sachs’ effort to get employees back to the office five days a week. “The secret sauce to our organization,” CEO David Solomon told him, “is [that] we attract thousands of really extraordinary young people who come to Goldman Sachs to learn to work, to create a network of other extraordinary people, and work very hard to serve our clients.” But Goldman is an outlier. Just a few steps down the street, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri laid out for me a radically different vision, saying that 40% of his employees will continue to work remotely, and the remainder will be required to work at the office only two days a week. “Hybrid” is the byword adopted by most companies—a catchall term that is defined only by its lack of definition.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Shenzhen lockdown shows tech is still reeling from COVID-19

The United States is continuing to roll back pandemic-related restrictions. But the health crisis is far from over, and it’s about to hit tech manufacturing again: China placed Shenzhen, where Tencent and Huawei are headquartered and Apple supplier Foxconn operates sites, in lockdown for at least a week. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
protocol.com

With MGM, Amazon will double down on ads

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, Meta’s attempts to make VR safe for teens, and a unique anti-war demonstration in Moscow. Amazon’s MGM acquisition...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Notes from SXSW: What's next for the metaverse, Web3 and climate tech

Good morning! South by Southwest returned to in-person programming this year after two years away, and a few Protocollers were on the ground to assess the vibe (and the tacos). As expected, the metaverse, crypto and climate change dominated conversations throughout the week. The scene at SXSW. The metaverse doesn't...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Russia blocked Instagram, so developers created a clone

Instagram is blocked in Russia as of Monday. So Russian developers created Rossgram. On March 28, Rossgram will open to bloggers, sponsors and investors. Regular users will have access by April and be able to download the platform on Android and iOS. It will include monetization tools like paid access to content, a crowdfunding tool, a referral program and more.
INTERNET
protocol.com

The eve of 'algorithmic destruction'?

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: The FTC’s new tactic for dealing with deceptive data practices, Google Cloud joins the inflation parade, and where the latest enterprise tech startup funding is landing. Spin up. It’s Pi Day! Instead of sending everyone pies, AWS chose instead to disclose a...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Snap plans to turn every public space into an AR experience

Snap wants to take AR everywhere: The Snapchat-maker unveiled Custom Landmarkers Wednesday, allowing its 250,000 lens creators to build AR experiences tied to storefronts, sculptures or any other public landmarks. The feature is a major step toward a future in which AR glasses allow people to access contextually relevant AR...
CELL PHONES
CBS News

Companies race to build "digital twins" in the metaverse

As the metaverse rapidly expands, major businesses and brands are picking up the tools needed to fill the virtual void and deliver immersive online experiences. Adobe, known for its photo- and video-editing software, released a "metaverse playbook" on Tuesday and announced partnerships with Coca Cola, NASCAR, Epic Games and NVIDIA on a range of metaverse-related projects. Adobe told CBS MoneyWatch that hundreds of brands are already using its existing 3D tools to create interactive content, adding that demand for tools used to create photorealistic replicas of their products grew 100% from a year ago.
RETAIL
protocol.com

European regulators are gearing up to force open Apple's walled garden

Apple for years has been staring down what it considers an existential threat: sideloading apps. App developers want the ability to offer their apps outside of the iOS App Store, and Apple absolutely does not want that to happen. The EU might force the issue as part of its Big Tech antitrust crackdown.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy