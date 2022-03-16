Browns to sign former Bears WR Jakeem Grant

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Chicago Bears wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s a three year deal for Grant worth up to $13.8 million.

The move comes as a bit of a shock considering Grant is coming off an impressive year for the Bears in a key special teams role and depth as receiver. Chicago traded for Grant in October, where he immediately stepped in as a return specialist. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in the process.

In 11 games with the Bears last season, Grant averaged 11.9 yards per return, third in the NFL, with one touchdown on 26 returns. He also averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return on 23 returns, which ranked 11th.

Grant also showed he could be a reliable depth option at wide receiver during limited opportunities last season. He had 11 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver remains a top need for the Bears this offseason as Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wideout on the roster. Grant would’ve been a solid depth option, but he ultimately cashed in following a Pro Bowl and All-Pro year.