ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns to sign former Bears WR Jakeem Grant

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orWtV_0egqhPCl00

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Chicago Bears wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s a three year deal for Grant worth up to $13.8 million.

The move comes as a bit of a shock considering Grant is coming off an impressive year for the Bears in a key special teams role and depth as receiver. Chicago traded for Grant in October, where he immediately stepped in as a return specialist. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in the process.

In 11 games with the Bears last season, Grant averaged 11.9 yards per return, third in the NFL, with one touchdown on 26 returns. He also averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return on 23 returns, which ranked 11th.

Grant also showed he could be a reliable depth option at wide receiver during limited opportunities last season. He had 11 receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver remains a top need for the Bears this offseason as Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wideout on the roster. Grant would’ve been a solid depth option, but he ultimately cashed in following a Pro Bowl and All-Pro year.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nfl Network#American Football#Wr#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Bowl#Murphy Mcguire#Octagonfootball
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Who’s telling the truth about Russell Wilson’s divorce from the Seahawks?

The Seahawks worked overtime on Wednesday to sell the idea that quarterback Russell Wilson wanted out. Wilson, at his introductory press conference in Denver, called the decision mutual. So who’s telling the truth?. The truth may be a matter of perception. This divorce was a long time coming. Wilson...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins to sign former 49ers WR Trent Sherfield

The Miami Dolphins have made it a point to attack some of the players and coaches who are familiar with new head coach Mike McDaniel’s style of football. Thursday morning, the Dolphins added former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Sherfield, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move reunites him with McDaniel, but also with his wide receiver coach from San Francisco, Wes Welker.
NFL
iheart.com

Saints Sign Free Agent Safety And Get Two More Draft Picks

The Saints have signed free agent safety Marcus Maye and now have two more draft picks to work with in the upcoming NFL Draft. Maye is a former second-round pick out of Florida and comes from the Jets where he recorded 46 tackles last season. Additionally, New Orleans received the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy