CBJ Morning Buzz: Plan for remake of aging South End complex falls apart; EpiCentre signs coming down

Despite a severe shortage of housing inventory in the Charlotte market, Mecklenburg County home sales ended 2021 on a positive note. There were a total of 23,212 homes that closed in the county last year — up 5.8%, or by 1,282 properties, over the total in 2020, according to Canopy Multiple Listing Services Inc. data. Pending sales rose to 23,540 — up 3.5%, or by 799 contracts, year over year — indicating that buyer demand remained steady in Mecklenburg County to close out 2021.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO