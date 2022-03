ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a man was found dead with his throat cut near Forest Park Monday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was found inside an SUV in an alley on the 6200 block of Southwood Avenue at around 4:35 p.m. He was unconscious and not breathing when the officers arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO