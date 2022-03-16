ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details of OL Lucas Patrick's contract with Bears

By Alyssa Barbieri
 1 day ago
The Chicago Bears have made their first move for an offensive lineman in free agency, agreeing to terms with former Green Bay Packers interior lineman Lucas Patrick.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it clear a focal point of the offseason would be the address the offensive line, which already lost James Daniels to free agency.

Patrick is an underrated interior offensive lineman with the versatility to play guard or center. So it’ll be interesting to see where Poles believes he’ll fit best.

Details of Patrick’s contract have emerged, and it’s a bargain if Patrick is indeed a starter, as expected. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a two-year contract for Patrick worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed in his first season.

Patrick was signed by the Packers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent, where he spent his first year on the practice squad. He started just six games in the three years that followed, but he’s been Green Bay’s starting right guard since 2020. Patrick has played right guard, left guard and center on the offensive line.

Patrick’s signing comes after former right guard James Daniels agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Steelers. While he could be seen as Daniels’ replacement, he could line up at three different spots on Chicago’s offensive line.

