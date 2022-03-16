ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia and Ukraine both optimistic ahead of fresh round of peace talks

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJYLo_0egqgPoS00
World News

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks on Wednesday, even as Moscow’s forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, went before the US Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbour and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “We need you right now.”

With Moscow’s ground advance on the Ukrainian capital stalled, Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” by the two sides, while Zelensky said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic”.

Kyiv residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia shelled areas in and around the city. A 12-storey apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezauB_0egqgPoS00
Women walk next to debris of damaged shops after bombing in Kyiv (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (AP)

Russian forces also continued pounding Mariupol, the encircled southern seaport of 430,000 that has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine and has forced the digging of mass graves.

Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the war rose after Zelensky acknowledged in the most explicit terms yet on Tuesday that Ukraine’s goal of joining Nato is unlikely to be met. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s Nato aspirations as a threat to Russia.

Lavrov welcomed Zelensky’s comment and said “the business-like spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue”.

“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said on Russian channel RBK TV. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise idea for a future Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUUuJ_0egqgPoS00
A woman prays at the funeral of four Ukrainian servicemen who were killed during an airstrike in Yavoriv (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (AP)

Prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, given the gulf between Ukraine’s demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia’s suspected aim of replacing Kyiv’s Westward-looking government with a pro-Moscow regime.

Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, denied Russian claims that Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable to Sweden or Austria. Podolyak said on Telegram that Ukraine needs powerful allies and “clearly defined security guarantees” to keep it safe.

Another source of dispute is the status of Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, and the separatist-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia recognises as independent. Ukraine considers both part of its territory.

In going before Congress, Zelensky said that Russia “has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.”

Appealing to President Joe Biden directly, he said that “being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace”.

Biden has resisted Zelensky’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone over the country because of the danger of triggering a direct war between the US and Russia.

The fighting has sent more than three million people fleeing the country, by the United Nations’ estimate. The UN reported that 726 civilians have been confirmed killed but that the real number is higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0160_0egqgPoS00
Firefighters try to extinguish a blaze in a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) (AP)

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, arrived in Ukraine to try to obtain greater access for aid groups and increased protection of civilians.

Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tonnes of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and more than 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner.”

Nowhere has suffered more than Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. Local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people.

Bodies have been buried in trenches, and more corpses lie in the streets and in a hospital basement. With humanitarian aid unable to get in amid the constant bombardment, people burn scraps of furniture to warm their hands and cook the little food still available.

An estimated 20,000 people managed to escape the city on Tuesday in 4,000 vehicles via a humanitarian corridor, according to Zelensky’s office.

But local authorities said Russian forces had taken hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using it as a firing position. Officials said the troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields.

We have to realise that the Ukrainians do also fight for our independence, for our freedom

Kyiv regional leader, Oleksiy Kuleba, said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and a highway leading west, and across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing”.

Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by the Associated Press showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson International Airport and Air Base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia returned to Poland after a risky visit by train to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said massive supplies of military equipment must be delivered quickly by as many countries as possible.

“We have to realise that (the Ukrainians) do also fight for our independence, for our freedom,” Fiala said. “That’s the reason why we travelled there, to show them they’re not alone.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson is ‘desperate’ to visit Ukraine, says Oliver Dowden

Boris Johnson is “desperate” to visit Ukraine to “experience what is happening there” during the devastating invasion by Russian forces, a minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden argued the risky visit would be important to enable the Prime Minister to “see what’s going on on the ground”.
POLITICS
newschain

‘Russia may be planning cyber attack’ against US, warns Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has warned that Russia could be preparing to launch cyber attacks against critical infrastructure amid the war in Ukraine. Mr Biden told American business leaders they have a “patriotic obligation” to harden their systems against such attacks. He said federal assistance is available, should they want it, but that the decision is theirs alone.
U.S. POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Medinsky
Person
Petr Fiala
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Government Of Ukraine#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Us Congress#Russian#Nato#Unl
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Daily Beast

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Mosque as France and Germany Push Putin for Ceasefire

Russian forces continued their relentless shelling of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, striking a mosque-turned-shelter as world leaders continued to try and pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his vengeful war. Ukrainian officials confirmed Russian forces shelled a mosque in the center of Mariupol. The building, modeled after an...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy