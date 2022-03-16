ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Lemn Sissay: My OBE is for younger self who overcame ‘dehumanising’ time in care

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKC66_0egqfjYJ00

Poet Lemn Sissay says he felt obliged to accept his OBE because the award honours his younger self who overcame a “dehumanising” time in care.

Mr Sissay detailed his experiences in the British care system in his autobiography of his early life – My Name Is Why.

He shared the abuse he suffered during his formative years in the one-off show The Report, based on a psychologist’s report on his mental health struggles as a result of his upbringing, at the Royal Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nc1Cd_0egqfjYJ00
Lemn Sissay being made an OBE by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

After receiving his honour for services to literature and charity from the Prince of Wales, the poet and playwright said: “If I had said to him that one day you will be in Windsor Castle to receive an OBE from Prince Charles, I would never have believed that kind of magical story – almost fairy tale – would happen.”

He added: “If you can go to that boy – who lost his family, who left children’s homes at 18 years of age and didn’t know anybody for longer than a year at that age and had spent all of those Christmases alone – if you were going to say to that child that, ‘In your adulthood you are going to be honoured for what it is that you do and who it is that you are but you have got to turn it down…’

“I just could not do that to him.

“This is a way of being able to honour service and what you were born to be. I was born to be a poet.

“The service is the work (I have done) for care leavers and it has come from my own experience.”

Mr Sissay was born on May 21 1967 to an Ethiopian mother shortly after she moved to England to study. He was taken into long-term foster care in Wigan and named Norman Greenwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShRhK_0egqfjYJ00
Mr Sissay with his godmother Ethiopia Alfred (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

After being reunited with his birth mother aged 18, she told him he had been named Lemn, meaning “why” in Ethiopia’s official language of Amharic.

He learned his birth mother had made strenuous albeit unsuccessful efforts to reclaim him.

There was a 34-year battle with Wigan Council to get hold of his records and a settled court case against the authority over his treatment.

Mr Sissay said: “When people get these awards, they usually say, ‘I can not wait to tell my mum or dad because that will make them proud’.

“I did not have that and that is a direct result of my story – but that is just the way it is and it has an even more profound effect upon me in lieu of family.”

He is keen to see what comes of the upcoming Independent Review of Children’s Social Care in England, which was set up to ensure youngsters get the support they need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTLEy_0egqfjYJ00
Lemn Sissay after being made an OBE (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Sissay said: “It is a big deal. It is really important for me to be able to represent all the young people who have been in care so they think, ‘I can do that’.

“They can think, ‘I can be a lawyer, or a doctor, a hairdresser, or just go where he has gone’.

“It is a wonderful thing to be recognised as somebody who has got my kind of past.”

Mr Sissay’s first book of poems, Tender Fingers In A Clenched Fist, was published when he was 21 and sold in pubs, at political marches and anywhere he could stand and perform.

In 1995, he made a BBC documentary, Internal Flight, about his life.

His one-man show, Something Dark, detailed how he was given up as a baby.

The drama was adapted for BBC Radio Three in 2006, winning the UK Commission for Racial Equality’s Race in the Media Award.

An MBE came in the 2010 New Year Honours list, while Mr Sissay also won the 2019 PEN Pinter Prize and is chancellor of the University of Manchester.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay to receive OBE at Windsor Castle

Award-winning broadcaster and writer Lemn Sissay will be among a number of people recognised with royal honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The 54-year-old, who was the official poet of the 2012 London Olympics, will receive an OBE for services to literature and to charity. Mr Sissay, whose mother arrived...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemn Sissay
Person
Norman Foster
Person
Prince Charles
psychologytoday.com

Black to the Roots: Reclaiming Spirituality to Promote Self-Care

Historically, spirituality has accounted for the resiliency and survival of the Black community. Whitewashed narratives have attempted to erase the Black identity from spirituality. Restoring and accessing Black spirituality can prove to have a positive impact on improving Black mental wellness. This post was written by Jatawn Tickles, MA, Jasiah...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obe#Mental Health#British#The Royal Court
Complex

How DijahSB Overcame Every Obstacle to Drop Their Timely-Yet-Timeless New EP

Even Canada’s swiftest ascending MC still has hurdles to climb. Things couldn’t have looked more promising for DijahSB after the back-to-back acclaim of their debut 2020 the Album and last year’s Head Above the Waters, which not only led to widespread Canadian news coverage, but also a shoutout from the one and only Kid Cudi. But just as the increasingly high-profile Toronto rapper was building on that momentum for a follow up, 2022 The EP, they were blindsided by a key collaborator’s amateur move. DijahSB didn’t let that blemish their shine, thankfully, and the nimbleness needed to recover resulted in songs that give them a sense of accomplishment rivaling the fanfare the EP received. As the rapper put it on Twitter on Mar. 7 in response to praise for 2022 key track “Been a Star”:
MUSIC
newschain

Leicester’s Jonny Evans added to Northern Ireland squad for Luxembourg friendly

Defender Jonny Evans has been added to Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming friendly against Luxembourg. Evans was left out of the original squad due to a hamstring injury, but will join Ian Baraclough’s squad for Friday’s game after making his first appearance since December as a second-half substitute in the Foxes’ win over Brentford on Sunday.
SOCCER
newschain

Ian McMahon appointed as PJA chief executive

Ian McMahon has been announced as the new chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association. A former professional footballer until injury curtailed his career at the age of 21, he worked as chief executive at Doncaster Rovers before establishing youth academies in the United Stakes. After a spell as commissioner...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
BBC
newschain

Schools and councils across Northern Ireland affected by strike action

Many frontline services have been affected across Northern Ireland due to strike action by workers. School transport, meals and council services such as bin collections have been disrupted by the action over pay. In a separate action, university workers are staging a walkout over pensions. At Belfast City Hall, council...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy