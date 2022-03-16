5 Upper Thumb standout boys basketball performances from districts

As district competitions drew to a close for boys basketball in the Upper Thumb, here are five standout performances from the tournaments.

District final performances have been considered, along with performances from Monday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 9:

North Huron's Will Case inbounding the ball. (Nathan Marks/Minden City Herald)

Will Case, North Huron

Case scored 21 points in a victory over Deckerville Wednesday night, March 9.

Warriors coach Matt Shears said Case's leadership on and off the court will lead him to further success, as he has played his last basketball game as a Warrior.

"His leadership on and off the floor will guide him too much success in the world," he said. "He's a person everyone can strive to be like, and gravitate towards, with his leadership qualities. He stood out Wednesday by taking control of the game, and finding the open man. He made the right moves and capitalized in crucial moments to help us win that game."

Ubly's Kyle Sweeney calling a play. (Nathan Marks/Minden City Herald)

Ubly's Evan Peruski sets up a play. (Nathan Marks/Minden City Herald)

Evan Peruski and Kyle Sweeney, Ubly

Peruski and Sweeney each scored 20 points in a district final victory over North Huron Friday night, March 11.

Bearcats coach Branden Sorenson said not only their performances help them win, but the defensive effort of the entire team helped them win.

"I thought our defense got after it," he said. "We had some mental errors where we couldn't capitalize early, but we settled in a few minutes in. We started to fly around on defense, get some turnovers, and some separation early. We also forced some tough shots and turnovers, that was nice to see."

Sorenson said Peruski and Sweeney's aggression with the ball played out well.

"I thought they were aggressive and took the ball to the hoop," he said. "That eventually set up their jump shots. They got to their spots on the floor, and didn't rush or force anything."

"We just have to take care of the ball, and make good decisions offensively," he added, as the Bearcats look forward to regional competition. "Look to value each possession."

Peruski, Sweeney and the Bearcats look to improve on their performances as regional competition begins.

The opening tip-off between Bad Axe's D'Carlos Sageman and Laker's Hunter Krohn. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

D'Carlos Sageman, Bad Axe

Sageman scored 18 points in a district final victory over Laker Friday night, March 11.

Hatchets assistant coach Jason Jurgess credited not only Sageman's performance but the seniors' performances in the district final victory.

"The feeling we have right now is appreciation," assistant coach Jason Jurgess said. "This group of seniors are special. It was gut-wrenching to think about this ending tonight. There were a lot of sleepless nights, but I should've known better. You have leaders like Aaron (Sowles) and Noah (Kervin)."

"D'Carlos (Sageman) played excellent tonight," Jurgess added. "They're not going to let you lose. I just tried to stay out of their way tonight."

Jurgess said a point where the Hatchets need to improve is in turnovers.

"I tried to stay upbeat, but I did touch on that at halftime (Friday night)," he said. "We have to take care of the basketball, or this game's over. We did pretty good in the third quarter until its end. We started to turn it over again, and Laker built a comeback. We have to make sure that the guys we want with the basketball are the guys with the ball. When they have it, they're confident."

"There were a few situations where Keaton (Braun) and D'Carlos got the ball and assumed we wanted Noah or Aaron to have it, and that's not necessarily the case," he added. "We trust them, and we want them to be confident with it, too. We talked about it in a timeout, and from there on, it was case-closed."

Sageman and the Hatchets look to improve on their performances as regional competition begins.

Cass City's Carter Patrick on a drive. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Cass City's Mike Fernald on a drive. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Carter Patrick and Mike Fernald, Cass City

Patrick and Fernald each scored 17 points in a victory over Caro Monday night, March 7.

Red Hawks assistant coach Jon Ligrow said both Fernald and Ligrow played well against Caro.

"They both played really well that night," he said. "We were able to get Mike in the high post and he hit some shots. We know we're tough to beat when they can both get close to 20 points. They are also both multi-sport athletes, which helps their strength and conditioning."

"We'll also look at some team camps this summer, and hit the weight room, in order to be ready for next season," he added, as the Red Hawks look to build for next season after falling to Laker Wednesday night, March 9.

Bad Axe's Jake MacPhee on a shot. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Jake MacPhee, Bad Axe

MacPhee scored 15 points in the district final victory over Laker Friday night, March 11.

Hatchets coach Mark Krug felt MacPhee had his career night in a game when it mattered most.

"We had some great players step up tonight, Jake MacPhee probably had his career night tonight," he said. "Keaton (Braun), on the boards, as always, played great, and D'Carlos (Sageman) had a fantastic night tonight. We had a lot of answers to their defense. I'm very pleased."

"I'm proud of our kids," he said. "Their work ethic all year long has paid off. I'm so happy for them, and I'm happy for coach Jurgess, who has done an absolutely fantastic job this year for me. He had these kids prepared, he's worked so hard, and I'm so happy he got this district, too."

Assistant coach Jason Jurgess said MacPhee was challenged earlier in the week to play big and strong.

"Jake was challenged earlier in the week to play big and strong, and he did," he said. "He was the dominant big man we know he can be on both ends of the floor. We'll need an effort just like that this week to bring a regional trophy home."

"I'm so proud of these kids," he added. "I couldn't be happier for Mark Krug. The feeling of agitation is through the roof."

MacPhee and the Hatchets look to build on his performance as regional competition begins.

Honorable Mentions

Hunter Krohn, Laker: 18 points vs. Cass City

Keaton Braun, Bad Axe: 16 points vs. Laker

Luke Woodke, Harbor Beach: 14 points vs. USA.