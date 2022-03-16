ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Federal COVID relief funds to help with delinquent property taxes in Montgomery County

By Catherine Dominguez
 5 days ago
Montgomery County Tax Assessor Collector Tammy McRae announced a new program with the Montgomery County Tax Office that will help residents with delinquent property taxes. (Jason Fochtman, Staff photographer / Houston Chronicle)

Montgomery County homeowners affected by COVID-19 and unable to pay property tax can get some relief thanks to a new program with the Montgomery County Tax Office.

Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae announced the program this week that will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic avoid foreclosure of their homestead. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is implementing the program in Texas.

“Homeowners that have delinquent taxes can apply to the program and if they qualify, TDHCA will send a check for the delinquent taxes to my office to avoid foreclosure,” said Tammy McRae, Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector. “The payment is a grant, not a loan. I encourage all homeowners to apply who qualify and have delinquent taxes.”

On HoustonChronicle.com: Montgomery County mulls committee to manage federal COVID funds

The program will provide up to $25,000 for each homeowner who is eligible and can include any accrued court costs, abstract fees and other suit related fees. There is no repayment requirement. In order to qualify, property taxes must be delinquent, you must own and occupy the property as your primary residence, your household income must be at or below 100 percent of the area median income (AMI) and the household must have experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 1, 2020. A financial hardship can be anything from having lost your job or having to pay more for childcare, medical supplies, food and clothing.

“I will be mailing notices to all delinquent homestead accounts in an effort to reach as many taxpayers as possible,” said McRae.

Applicants will be required to provide a form of identification, verify their income and provide evidence of delinquency, such as a delinquent tax statement or notice from a tax attorney.

For more information or to apply, homeowners can visit http://TexasHomeownerAssistance.com or call the TDHCA’s toll free number at 833-651-3874.

