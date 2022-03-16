ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Mayor Bowser presenting FY 2023 Budget

By Elise Kim
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is presenting the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Wednesday morning.

Mayor Bowser mandates masks in DC

This event is taking place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 11 a.m. To view live click here .

