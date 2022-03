Blues Clues, Blues Clues, doo doo doo doo, Blues Clues. The man every millennial fell in love with as a child, Steve from Blues Clues, is speaking at WTAMU. That's right! He'll be a part of WTAMU's Distinguished Lecture Series. Steve was such an integral part of the show, Blues Clues, on Nickelodeon. He was on the show from 1996 - 2002. He left for college and left his younger brother Joe in charge. When he left the show, little hearts were broken all over the world. After leaving the show, Steve dabbled in music, including working with The Flaming Lips and creating the theme song for Young Sheldon, he's done voiceover work, and has been involved in the Blues Clues reboot.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO