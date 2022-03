PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday. During a press conference Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said 33-year-old Trooper Martin F. Mack and 29-year-old Trooper Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call of a man walking along Southbound I-95 near the sports complex just before 1 a.m. As they were attempting to put the man into custody, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men. PHILADELPHIA...

