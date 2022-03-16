ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monoprice Quarter End Clearance: Up to 73% off

moneytalksnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFind clearance deals on musical instruments, computer monitors, cables,...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Mental_Floss

Save Up to 60 Percent Off Thousands of Products at Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale

Though daylight savings is just around the corner and winter will end soon, it doesn’t mean you can’t still hit the slopes and enjoy snowy outdoor adventures—or start stocking up for next year. If building snow people, sledding, or even relaxing in the sauna are activities still in your future, you’re going to need the right kind of clothing. Fortunately, outdoor retailer Backcountry has just marked down thousands of its products so you can stock up for all sorts of outdoor events.
NJ.com

Spring sales 2022: Wayfair’s 72-hour clearance sale ends soon

Spring is around the corner, which means retailers are dropping some huge clearance sales to make way for new inventory. Wayfair is in its final hours of its 72-hour clearance event with deals up to 60% off, in addition to an ongoing “Warehouse Clearout” sale. The sale ends...
moneytalksnews.com

Northern Tool Spring Power Sale: Discounts on 800 items

Shop discounts on many items, including pressure washers, heaters, tools kits, extensions cords, shelving units, and much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool Tips Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
moneytalksnews.com

Anker Products at eBay: Extra 20% off

Apply coupon code "BIGBRANDS20" to save an extra 20% off power banks, portable speakers, charging cables, and more. You can be the prepped one on the next trip or overnight stay, which is a great humble brag. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Anker Soundcore Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $22.39 after coupon ($6 low).
WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
moneytalksnews.com

Interest in Green Cars Surges: Should You Buy?

As gas prices climb, it appears that electric and hybrid cars are looking more attractive to Americans. In fact, a growing number of U.S. drivers have begun researching these types of vehicles, according to the online car shopping website Edmunds. The website says that over the past month it has...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

Adidas at eBay: Up to 50% off + extra 20% off $25

Apply coupon code "BIGBRANDS20" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more, with items already marked up to half off. Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals Ninja Nite Jogger Shoes for $46.39 for coupon ($64 low).
moneytalksnews.com

How to Save Money on Paint for Your Home

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Giving your home a splash of color with paint has always been touted by home-decorating experts as one of the least expensive ways to make a big impact on the look of your home. And it’s true that you do get a lot of impact for your dollar. But have you seen the cost of paint lately?
PCMag

Walmart Restocks on Xbox Series X, No Walmart+ Required

Looking for an Xbox Series X? Walmart.com is selling them now to any interested buyers. You can use the link below. The restock occurred at around 2 p.m EST today, and units still seem to be in stock at the $499 normal retail price. Best of all, you don’t need...
moneytalksnews.com

This Kroger Promotion Can Cut Your Gas Costs

If high gas prices have you down, Kroger is offering a way to fight back. Those who have a Kroger account can earn extra fuel points by buying gift cards from the Kroger Gift Card Mall from now until March 22. For every $1 spent on eligible gift cards during...
EW.com

Deal alert! Amazon Fire TVs are secretly marked down by up to 34 percent right now

Now that it's March, spring is so close, you can almost feel it. Not only that, but it's every basketball fan's favorite time of year: March Madness. So if your TV has seen better days, Amazon has a deal that will help you keep a sharp eye on your bracket picks. From now through the end of the month, Amazon Fire TVs are on sale, and you can snag a Fire TV up to 34 percent off.
TechRadar

Avoid running out of printer ink and toner with this limited-time deal

Whether you’re working from home, studying or just need to print out important documents, having ink and toner at the ready can save you a lot of headaches. To help keep your wireless printer, all-in-one printer or even your photo printer stocked up and ready to print, 4inkjets has slashed 18% off the price of LD ink and toner with free shipping on orders of $50 or more as part of its St. Patrick’s Day sale.
moneytalksnews.com

$117 in-cart

It's $53 less than the best price we've ever seen for a new pair. Add them to your cart to see the discount. Buy Now at eBay Tips A 90-day warranty applies Features active noise cancellation transparency mode spatial audio adaptive EQ 3 tip sizes force sensor sweat & water resistant Model: MLWK3AM/A.
moneytalksnews.com

Ecco Spring Sale: Extra 30% off

Apply coupon code "SPRING22" to save an extra 30% off all sale shoes for both men and women. That's the best discount we've seen this year from this store. Shop Now at Ecco Tips Excludes golf shoes and leather goods.
moneytalksnews.com

How to Wipe Out Debt for Good

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Many people believe getting out of debt is all about math: spending less than you earn and paying the difference to your debt until it’s gone. Jackie Beck, founder of the website The Debt Myth, says that it takes more than just math to get out of debt. It’s about changing your money habits and the way you view debt, plus putting in some good old-fashioned work. And personal finance writer Miranda Marquit has a few words of hard-earned advice for anyone who has dug themselves into a debt hole so big they think they’ll never climb out.
CNET

Best Sonos Deals: Save $49 on a Pair of Sonos Five Speakers

Sonos is the OG of multiroom audio, letting you listen to your music around your home over a stable Wi-Fi connection, rather than spotty Bluetooth. It has expanded its lineup over the years to where it now offers a wide range of speakers, from outdoor and tabletop speakers to soundbars and subwoofers.
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: 25% Off KitchenAid, $155 TP-Link WiFi 6 Router, $56 Philips Norelco Trimmer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from lithium batteries to automotive tools and equipment and beach tents. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail...
