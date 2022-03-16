ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

F.E. Warren AFB: Expect To See More Helicopters This Month

By Doug Randall
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials at F.E. Warren Air Force Base say residents of southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado, and the Nebraska Panhandle should expect to...

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

I Quit! Wyoming Among States With Highest Job Resignation Rates

Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers and Wyoming and its neighbors are among the states leading the trend, according to a report released Thursday by WalletHub. To rank the states and Washington, D.C., WalletHub considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Work to Replace Beat-Up I-80 Overpass in Cheyenne to Begin Friday

A project to replace the S. Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 in Cheyenne is scheduled to get underway tomorrow, March 18, weather permitting. Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Andrea Staley says numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. "The new bridge...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Wyoming Industry
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: 4-6 Inches of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of snow could fall in some areas of southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on Wednesday evening:. Evening update for a low/medium confidence snowfall forecast tonight through tomorrow but could have localized higher impacts. Looking at...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Alleged Threat Made By Wyoming Legislator Being Investigated

Wyoming House Speaker Eric Barlow says a Wyoming legislator allegedly threatened another lawmaker and a member of the public last week. Barlow has so far not identified the people involved in either making the threat or the targets of the alleged threats. He issued the following statement on Wednesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gas Tax Among High Profile Bills Dying In Wyoming Legislature

A phased in gasoline tax, Medicaid expansion and the latest in a series of efforts to prevent crossover voting in Wyoming primary elections were among the high-profile bills to die during the recently concluded 2022 Wyoming legislative session. The gasoline tax proposal would have increased the state's fuel tax by...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Looking Back: Snowpocalypse 2021 Blasts Cheyenne!

A record-setting storm hit Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming one year ago. The storm shut down schools and businesses, government offices, and travel for several days. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service issued this warning on March 13, 2021:. ...HISTORIC AND CRIPPLING WINTER STORM WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ALL OF...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Utility Helicopter#Uh 1n Hueys
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Wants These Bands At Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022!

Speculating who is going to play at Cheyenne Frontier Days is a pretty big hobby for us, right? We know who we'd like to see, but we never know who is going to show up. I mean, last year, the worst kept secret in Cheyenne was that Garth was coming. This year, the information is sealed in a vault, like Fort Knox.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Great News! Camping World Is Now Open In Cheyenne

You heard that right, Camping World is now open in Cheyenne! If you've never been to a Camping World, this is your chance to check out what they offer. If you have an RV or are looking to buy one, they buy and sell RVs, they also have different types of gear for inside and outside of your RV.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KOWB AM 1290

Downtown Cheyenne Bar To Close Current Doors This Week

This was fairly surprising news coming out yesterday, one of the more popular spots to grab a cocktail and maybe even a comedy show in Downtown Cheyenne is closing it's doors after Friday night. According to a post on their Facebook account yesterday, Dillinger's will be leaving their current home of 1601 Central Ave in Downtown Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Closures & Advisories

Winter conditions have forced the closure of hundreds of miles of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming, causing many places around Cheyenne to close. Below is a complete list of closures and advisories that have been sent to KGAB Radio:. Laramie County School District 1. Due to hazardous weather conditions, LCSD1...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Is This Wyoming’s Rudest City?

Now, I'm not one to fly out and say a city is rude. I feel like calling a city rude is, well, rude. So, I'm not going to say that I feel this way, because it, in turn, feels rude. I also don't agree with the study that this website did, either. I just found it interesting that they came out the gates as they did.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

NWS Cheyenne: 5-14″ of Snow Possible Tuesday PM-Wednesday PM

Another round of heavy snow is expected to blanket southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Winter Storm Watches are in effect -- with 5 to 10 inches of snow possible in Converse (lower elevations), Platte, Goshen, and...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Does Wyoming Pay The Tax Man More Money Than Other States?

We already don't have to pay state taxes, so at least we have that going for us. But, do we pay more in taxes via other means? Does the Tax Man have his hand out over and over again for Wyomingites? Wallethub did a study on how much taxes are in a state-by-state comparison and it's looking like we're in pretty good shape here in the Cowboy State. But, for the most part, we knew that.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
739
Followers
3K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy