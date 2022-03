Gas prices have been on the rise for months, weighing on wallets all across the country. It’s not your imagination: Your gas budget is getting hit with a one-two punch. First came the pandemic-related supply issues that contributed to record-setting 7.9% inflation, including a 38% surge in gas prices over the past year, according to government data. On top of that, the war between Russia and Ukraine has further increased the price of oil, and when oil prices go up, gas prices follow.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO