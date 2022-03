The Goleta community is passionate about pickleball and will soon have permanent pickleball courts to use at the Goleta Community Center (GCC). Last night, March 1, the Goleta City Council approved the Goleta Valley Community Center (GVCC) organization’s proposal to convert the existing tennis court at the GCC into four pickleball courts. The Council came to the decision following several public hearings which included a large volume of public input.

GOLETA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO