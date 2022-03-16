SPHL Glance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pitching was showcased in baseball wins for Normal Community, Bloomington and U-High on Tuesday. Eureka, Brimfield and IVC opened the high school baseball season with wins. Central Catholic and IVC were among the softball winners Tuesday. Normal West captured the Big 12 Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships. Enjoy the highlights.
All four Peoria schools boasted boys basketball first-team representatives on the 2022 all-Big 12 Conference team.
Peoria Notre Dame's Cooper Koch, Justin Page of Manual, Staishaun Kelley from Peoria High and Jamauri Winfrey of Richwoods were all a part of the 10-member first team. PND, Peoria High and Richwoods all finished 8-2 in league...
Two college basketball players from the Peoria area are having some fun tied to their status as, um, lightly used reserves for two NCAA Tournament teams.
Former Pekin player Justin Taphorn of Wisconsin and Bushnell native Connor Serven of Illinois are among five players who signed name-and-likeness deals with bedding company Sheets & Giggles.
The Denver-based startup calls the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears baseball team might petition to play a full 30-game schedule, strictly against Kansas. The Bears beat the Jayhawks 16-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field in Springfield. The win follows a 12-3 Missouri State (8-7) victory at Kansas just two weeks ago. In that game the Bears hit […]
Columbia scored three goals in the final 20 minutes of play and knocked off Civic Memorial 5-1 in a Metro Cup game Wednesday in Freeburg. "Columbia is a quality team that was a little too much," CM coach Eriz Zyung said. "They was the 50-50 balls and they were the aggressors."
CANTON—After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, the Canton Kiwanis Club All-Star Game will return as a showcase for area boys and girls basketball players. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and the boys game for 8 p.m. at MidAmerica National Bank Gym on the campus of Spoon River College.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Roughly 10,000 people are in town for the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships that kicked off Monday – bringing in millions from folks staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and visiting attractions. More than 360 teams have parked their players at 25 gyms across the Springfield metro this week. Attendees like Jason […]
