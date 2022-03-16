ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for March 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pitching was showcased in baseball wins for Normal Community, Bloomington and U-High on Tuesday. Eureka, Brimfield and IVC opened the high school baseball season with wins. Central Catholic and IVC were among the softball winners Tuesday. Normal West captured the Big 12 Boys Indoor Track and Field Championships. Enjoy the highlights.
NORMAL, IL
Journal Star

'Well-rested' Peoria-area NCAA Tournament players part of clever ad campaign

Two college basketball players from the Peoria area are having some fun tied to their status as, um, lightly used reserves for two NCAA Tournament teams. Former Pekin player Justin Taphorn of Wisconsin and Bushnell native Connor Serven of Illinois are among five players who signed name-and-likeness deals with bedding company Sheets & Giggles. The Denver-based startup calls the...
PEORIA, IL
KOLR10 News

Bears sweep series from Kansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears baseball team might petition to play a full 30-game schedule, strictly against Kansas. The Bears beat the Jayhawks 16-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field in Springfield. The win follows a 12-3 Missouri State (8-7) victory at Kansas just two weeks ago. In that game the Bears hit […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Sphl#Times
Daily Ledger

Canton Kiwanis All-Star game Saturday

CANTON—After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, the Canton Kiwanis Club All-Star Game will return as a showcase for area boys and girls basketball players. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and the boys game for 8 p.m. at MidAmerica National Bank Gym on the campus of Spoon River College.
CANTON, IL
KOLR10 News

High School Basketball tournament boosts tourism in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Roughly 10,000 people are in town for the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships that kicked off Monday – bringing in millions from folks staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, and visiting attractions. More than 360 teams have parked their players at 25 gyms across the Springfield metro this week. Attendees like Jason […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

