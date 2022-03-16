ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Starfield’s new tease is all about companions, conversations, and cosmic storytelling

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda Game Studios on Wednesday offered a new peek at the world and mechanics of its next game, Starfield, showing little gameplay but delivering insight into the player-created characters, the companions, and the mysteries of the cosmos that players will experience later this year. In that video, Starfield game...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Here’s how Dungeons & Dragons fans can play the new Critical Role adventure online

Critical Role fans who don’t have a regular gaming group are in for a treat. Dungeons & Dragons Adventurer’s League, Wizards of the Coast’s organized play program, will be running players through the entire Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep story. The new adventure module, released on Tuesday, is currently being adapted for organized play. Sessions start Mar. 18.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide: Preservation mission walkthrough

After players first beat the Vow of the Disciple raid in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, a mission called Preservation unlocked for all players. This mission takes you through the raid’s opening and the first encounter so you can unlock some of the secrets held within the Darkness Pyramid.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Ranni the Witch’s questline walkthrough

Elden Ring’s Ranni questline is less of a side quest and more a parallel quest. It’s full of lore and will take you across most of the Lands Between in the many hours it takes you to complete it. It also unlocks an alternate ending to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Inscryption’s Kaycee’s Mod expansion is coming this week

Polygon’s 2021 Game of the Year is getting some new content. Inscryption’s new Kaycee’s Mod expansion will arrive in the game on March 17, publisher Devolver Digital announced on Tuesday. Kaycee’s Mod expands the game’s Act I, the deck-builder card game played in a very creepy lodge,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Howard
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Earthbore Cave walkthrough

Earthbore Cave is a relatively short Elden Ring dungeon. If it wasn’t for the tiny room with the huge deathgrip-loving Runebear, we could almost call it easy. In this Elden Ring Earthbore Cave guide, we’ll help you survive the boss fight, grab the unique Spelldrake Talisman reward, and avoid that one trap involving a Giant Rat.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ubisoft’s XDefiant shooter loses Tom Clancy name

XDefiant, Ubisoft’s upcoming 6v6 arena shooter, has lost the “Tom Clancy” originally attached to its name. Ubisoft revealed the change in a recent blog about upcoming play tests for the new game. XDefiant is a faction-based shooter described as “fast-paced firefights meets punk-rock moshpit” in its reveal...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

8 things you can easily miss at the beginning of Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a big, mysterious game that trusts players to make their own way. This, of course, can lead to some players missing some important elements — even the tutorial. Whether you’re an experienced player or someone trying out their first FromSoft game, there are some crucial items and events in Elden Ring’s opening area that are unfortunately easy to miss. We’ve rounded up eight specific tasks you’ll want to check off your list in the first 10 or so hours of Elden Ring, both big and small.
RECIPES
Polygon

‘Who Would Win?’ is a wonderful vice that must be enjoyed responsibly

It might be hard to believe in the era of Ubisoft NFTs and Chipotle-branded TikToks, but there was a time when companies had blogs. And in those innocent, bygone days (specifically, 2011) a blazing flame war erupted in the comments of DC Comics’ The Source, forcing DC employees to shut down the blog’s comments section. As far as I’m aware, it was never turned back on in the history of The Source.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Game Design#Role Playing Video Game#Bethesda Game Studios
Polygon

Genshin Impact stream shows off its latest pretty boy, Ayato

Genshin Impact’s upcoming 2.6 update, “Zephyr of the Violet Garden,” will bring the boba-loving head of the Kamisato clan, Kamisato Ayato to the game alongside loads of additional content: an entirely new area to the region of Liyue called The Chasm, a new Archon Quest that will share more of the story of the Traveler Twins and Khaenri’a, and a new festival event in Inazuma. Hoyoverse, the new name of Mihoyo, announced details on Genshin Impact’s next update, including a March 30 release date, during a stream on Friday.
VIDEO GAMES
Sacramento Bee

Everything We Know About Hulu’s ‘Conversations With Friends’

Heartbreak, romance and complicated relationships — Normal People is about to get a run for its money when Conversations With Friends finally hits the small screen. The limited series, based on Sally Rooney‘s bestselling debut by the same name, centers on Frances and her ex-girlfriend-turned-best friend Bobbi who become romantically entwined with an older, married couple in their 30s. Despite breaking up three years before the story’s beginning, Frances and Bobbi are still inseparable — and together they are charmed by Melissa, an older, more confident writer. Through her, the women meet Melissa’s handsome actor husband, Nick, and the foursome begin an intense flirtation that will test the bonds between both couples.
TV SERIES
Polygon

New Sims 4 update gives neighbors more free will, potential accidental deaths

Neighborhood Stories is a relatively new feature for The Sims 4, and it gives free will to other Sims in the world. A common fan complaint in The Sims 4’s base experience was that a Sim’s neighbor remained frozen in time; even if they age and pass away, they don’t make any decisions or change their household meaningfully. Neighborhood Stories’ initial launch made a few changes available for a small pool of Sims, and Maxis is expanding on it with a new free update that went live on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Disney Villainous Pixar board game is bigger, badder, and full of promise

Making villains’ dreams come true is the main goal in Disney Villainous, the critically acclaimed series of board games and expansions developed and published by Ravensburger. Polygon got an early look at its fifth entry, a standalone title called Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder. It’s filled with promise, new ideas, and new characters to play with. And it shows that this franchise still has plenty of potential on the tabletop.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Warframe’s next expansion has new scary missions and a cool apartment

The next Warframe expansion is on the way, and it’s a direct follow-up to the big narrative climax of The New War. “Angels of the Zariman” is set on Zariman Ten Zero, the experimental ship that gave us the space ninja warriors known as Tenno, who use their titular Warframes to wage a galactic war against endless armies. Developer Digital Extremes showcased the expansion during a preview stream; it’s due to arrive this spring.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2022 event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting an event to celebrate the Festival of Colors, with colorful Pokémont and the debut of the dancing bird Pokémon, Oricorio. The event runs from March 15-20, 2022 and features increased spawns, Lure Modules lasting for three hours, and other event bonuses. Our Pokémon...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

10 great Hindi movies on Netflix

Netflix has a large selection of films from India, especially from the Hindi industry, and looking through their catalog can be overwhelming. If you don’t know where to look, and the algorithm is failing you, here are eight places to start. From big Bollywood productions to some smaller indie/arthouse selections, these are among the best Hindi films that Netflix has to offer.
MOVIES
Polygon

A quixotic quest for the ultimate Dragon Ball power-level answers

In 1907, a Massachusetts physician named Duncan MacDougall performed several experiments on dying dogs and people. MacDougall hoped to weigh his subjects’ souls as they died, measuring their wasting bodies on precisely calibrated scales. In the end, one of the dogs lost weight, and five of the people lost and gained weight in unpredictable ways. But one subject lost 21 grams at the moment of death. After millennia of evolution from the pneuma in The Iliad and qi of ancient Chinese humoral medicine, this figure of 21 grams was the first attempt at quantifying the vital force of a human being. MacDougall was never able to put any more dying people on his scales, and his experiments were fundamentally flawed, of course, but his dismal nonsense represents an attempt to bridge the gap not only between the quantitative and the qualitative but between the profane and the sacred, between the known and the felt. It’s hard to blame people for being tempted by Promethean power: they learn the error of their ways, one way or another.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Mistwood Ruins

The Mistwood Ruins are an explorable section in Elden Ring’s East Limgrave area, where you can find some loot and the wolfman Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In this Elden Ring Mistwood Ruins guide, we’ll tell you where to find the ruins, what loot to expect, enemies you’ll encounter, and how to meet Blaidd.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The creator of Her Story wants you to solve a movie-star mystery in Immortality

Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Telling Lies, is back with a new game and a new mystery. Immortality centers on the story of actor Marissa Marcel, who made three unreleased movies, then disappeared. The game’s first trailer, released on Wednesday, gives us our first look at each of the movies and lets us know exactly how players will be able to piece together the clues.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy