Can an electric car really help you save money as gas prices soar? What experts say

It's a tale as old as time. As gas prices rise, so does fuel theft. As of Monday, AAA says that the national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.32 -- up 26 cents week over week and a whopping $1.47 per gallon more than this time last year. That raises the potential profits for thieves, so it should come as no surprise that poachers across the US have been hard at work finding creative ways to liberate fossil fuels from vehicles and gas stations alike. During the last week alone, in Kansas City, thieves are reportedly drilling directly into gas tanks to bypass the anti-rollover valves that prevent siphoning on newer vehicles. In Houston, miscreants in a minivan with a special trap door reportedly stole around 1,000 gallons of diesel directly from the tanks at a gas station over several days.

GAS PRICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO