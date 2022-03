The driver of the pick-up truck in a crash was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated causing death, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday, March 21, Oscar Mar-Arteaga of Holland was arraigned on the charge in the 58th District Court of Holland by the Honorable Juanita Bocanegra. Bond was set at $250,000, police said.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO