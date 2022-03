From wars, to terrorist attacks, to revolutions, our perceptions of major world events are strongly influenced by the images we see from the ground. The first world war was the first major conflict to be widely photographed and shown in newspapers, before photojournalism truly came of age during the second world war. Some decades later, the Gulf war was the first to be broadcast live on television. Ten years after that almost everyone recalls seeing live footage of the plane hitting the second tower of the World Trade Centre. More recently, the role of social media during the Arab Spring in the early 2010s led some to describe it as the "Facebook revolution".

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO