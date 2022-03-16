Do you know 'Joe'? Appeal to find good Samaritan who helped lady who slipped, broke her hip

Melissa Turtinen

There's a public appeal in west-central Minnesota to find a good Samaritan who helped an 88-year-old woman who fell in her driveway in February.

The Grant County Herald, based in Elbow Lake, is asking for the public's help to find a man named Joe who has a beard and drives a red pickup truck.

The paper says on Feb. 12, "Joe" helped 88-year-old Marilyn Schoephoerster after she slipped and fell outside her home, breaking her hip and both wrists.

"Joe" pulled up, called 911 and brought a blanket to Schoephoerster to keep her warm.

"The family would love to say 'thank you' in person to Joe — but unfortunately they don't know any more about him, or where he lives, or how to get ahold of him," the paper says.

If anyone knows who Joe may be or how to get in touch with him, they're asked to contact the Grant County Herald at 218-685-5326 and ask for Anne. The paper will get the information to the Schoephoerster family.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the editor of the Grant County Herald for more information.