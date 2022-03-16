Tioga Sequoia Brewing to offer aluminum cups during large events to reduce waste

Fresno's Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company is taking steps to reduce waste, starting by changing the cups used during its busiest events.

Beginning with FresYes Fest on March 26, the owners are introducing reusable aluminum cups.

The cups are designed to keep drinks a little cooler and are also recyclable and reusable.

Customers are invited to take them home at the end of the night or put them in any recycling bins located throughout the brewery and beer garden.

After FresYes, the cups will be integrated into other busy nights throughout the year.