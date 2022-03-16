Baltimore shuts down restaurants for license issues while operators complain of permitting delays from city agencies

City Mart, a convenience store in the 3600 block of Edmondson Ave., is one of the city businesses forced to close because of the lack of a valid permit. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

More than half of the restaurants shuttered by the city’s health department so far this year have been cited, not for the usual offenses, such as rodents or lack of hot water, but for operating without a valid license or permit.

That’s significantly higher than in prior years and many restaurant owners blame the city, saying it is behind on issuing the paid-for permits as well as scheduling necessary zoning hearings, leading to delays in opening and affecting their ability to do business as the pandemic eases.

“It definitely has been really, really hard for us to get the proper permits on time,” said Steve Chu, who has been working to open a third branch of Ekiben, the popular local fusion restaurant he runs with Ephrem Abebe, in Locust Point.

Compared with their previous two restaurants, launched in Fells Point in 2016 and in Hampden just before the pandemic, he said, “things have been taking a lot longer than usual.”

The list of permits needed to run a restaurant in Baltimore is extensive, requiring approvals from a host of city departments, ranging from health to housing to zoning. Delays in any one area can have a cascading effect. Yet city officials from various agencies that are part of the process deny there is a backlog in either inspections or permitting.

“We haven’t had that as one of our challenges,” said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the city’s fire department, one of the agencies that must inspect and approve restaurants before they can open.

Still, business owners and their representatives trying to secure permits said they have encountered issues like misplaced paperwork, unreturned phone calls and delayed hearings.

The permitting process has “gotten markedly worse,” in the past year, said attorney Justin Williams, who is used to navigating the city’s bureaucracy for dozens of clients, including bars and restaurants.

Before the pandemic, he said, “it was easy for me and my staff to go in-person” to city government offices to request a hearing before the zoning board, or get someone on the phone should problems arise.

Now, he said, the time it takes to get a zoning hearing is longer than ever and less efficient — a change he attributes to the COVID-19 health crisis and the transition to remote work for some city employees. Williams said some of his clients have waited months to get a hearing before the city’s zoning board, rather than the usual three weeks.

What’s more, Williams said, “stuff gets lost.”

He said he’s followed up on an application submitted online, only to hear from a city staff member that it’s not showing up in the system. He said he has submitted payments for hearing or application fees, only to later learn that “the city has no record of it.”

Delays on when his clients can close on purchases or enter into a new lease can cascade, Williams said. Businesses may not be able to open on time, losing out on needed revenue.

“Those extra days if not months can be impactful,” he said.

Representatives for the city’s board of municipal and zoning appeals did not respond to inquiries from The Baltimore Sun.

But Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said that turnover within the department had contributed to backlogs. The agency has seen two new executive directors within the span of a year as well as changes in the commissioners who serve on its board. Additionally, support staff have left the department.

Staffing shortages are not limited to zoning.

“I think our team does a very good job given the limitations that we have,” said Mary Beth Haller, deputy commissioner for Baltimore’s Division of Youth Wellness and Community Health. She oversees the city health department’s Bureau of Environmental Health, which is responsible for inspecting the city’s approximately 5,000 restaurants and food establishments, and shutting down those that fail to pass muster.

Asked about the reports from business owners of delays getting their paperwork through, Haller said it was hard to generalize about the experiences, which vary from case to case.

The limitations for the city’s health department include a shortage of food inspectors. There are eight inspectors on staff but 13 positions are budgeted. In 2018, city auditor Audrey Askew said more than three times that many inspectors were needed to keep up with state standards for cleanliness in food establishments and suggested that having too few inspectors “could result in potential public health problems and issues.”

Two additional food inspectors are due to start this month, according to Jessica Speaker, the city’s assistant commissioner of Environmental Health. But her office stressed that a shortage of inspectors has not had an impact when it comes to permitting and inspections.

Speaker noted that many businesses had changed hands during the pandemic, and in certain cases the new owners had neglected to apply for new licenses.

“They just changed ownership and never filed any paperwork,” Speaker said. “That happens a lot.”

Additionally, Haller said, many restaurant owners failed to renew their licenses after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan extended them through July 2021.

The onset of the pandemic disrupted the normal operations of the city’s health department, with restaurant inspections halted from March to June 2020. Staff began conducting virtual inspections through September 2020 and then resumed in-person visits, according to the department.

Recently, the city’s health department has begun shutting down more and more food establishments for not having a license or failing to renew a license.

As of March 15 of this year, 16 of the 28 restaurants closed, nearly 60%, were shuttered for operating without a license. Only two were closed for rodent infestations. By this time in 2019, before the pandemic, more than 20 businesses had been shuttered for either rodent infestations and/or unsanitary conditions.

In both 2020 and 2021, around a third of restaurants closed were shut down for permitting and licensing issues despite the governor’s mandate.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 44 of the 182 restaurants — fewer than 25% —closed by the health department were shuttered for license and permit-related issues, while others were closed for offenses like operating without water, roach and mouse infestations or unsanitary conditions.

Among the food businesses closed so far this year for lack of permits: the Wendy’s at 2054 Harford Road, Domino’s Pizza at 1235 Light St., and Bubba Gump Shrimp along the Inner Harbor. Both the Wendy’s and Domino’s have reopened. Bubba Gump Shrimp subsequently closed permanently.

The process of navigating the permitting bureaucracy can be challenging for new business owners, said Richard Nelson, who opened Richie’s Lounge on North Avenue in 2021.

“There is nobody there to sit down and explain it to you,” he said.

A longtime contractor, Nelson said he has more experience than most at applying for permits in Baltimore. Still, his restaurant was shut down in February for operating without a license. Nelson said the closure was due to a “an error on my part” — he had all of his paperwork submitted but neglected to pay a $285 fee.

Some local business owners have turned to permit expediter services, which charge a fee to speed up the process. But even those professionals have their limits, with at least one refusing to take on new clients in Baltimore because of the backups.

“It has been a bit of a struggle,” said Asia Curtis, the general manager of Clean Juice at McHenry Row.

Her shop is operating on a temporary license after having been closed down by the health department Jan. 4, and Curtis said she’s gotten “the runaround” from various city agencies when she tries to get the paperwork needed to get the business’s license renewed.

Clean Juice was previously cited in 2019 for operating without a license but was allowed to stay open, according to health department records.

Curtis’ biggest challenge has been trying to get someone from the fire department to do a building inspection.

“No one’s returned our phone calls,” Curtis said.

Adams, with the city’s fire department, said that inspectors from the fire department had tried to call back Curtis previously. “She was missing us or we were missing her,” she said.