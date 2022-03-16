ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement With Veteran Slugger Kyle Schwarber: Reports

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on wanting the Phillies to add another big bat to the lineup. Well, the reigning MVP got his wish on Wednesday.

The Phillies have reached an agreement with veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reports the deal is four years with an average annual value of just under $20 million per year.

Schwarber, 29, fills a much-needed hole for the Phillies in the outfield. He’s a significant upgrade over Andrew McCutchen after Philadelphia declined his option last year. Schwarber declined his option with the Boston Red Sox last fall to become a free agent.

Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins. With the Red Sox and Washington Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and recorded 71 RBIs.

Schwarber also set career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s hit at least 25 homers in four of his past five seasons, and he’ll have a good chance to continue that in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

On Tuesday, the Phillies signed relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.

