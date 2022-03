WESTWEGO, La. (BRPROUD) – A 5-year-old boy is alive thanks to the efforts of Daniel Duplantier. Prior to the arrival of first responders, Duplantier was called into action after hearing someone yelling for help. According to the Westwego Vol. Fire Department, “A 5-year-old boy fell into the Westwego Canal near the pumping station and was […]

WESTWEGO, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO