1 person died following a motorcycle crash on northbound 710 Freeway (Long Beach, CA) Nationwide Report

One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on the northbound 710 Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 9:31 a.m. The early reports showed that a motorcycle and a semi-truck crashed into each other in the northbound 710 Freeway lanes near Wardlow Road [...]

March 16, 2022

