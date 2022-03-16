ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

1 person died following a motorcycle crash on northbound 710 Freeway (Long Beach, CA)

 5 days ago

One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on the northbound 710 Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 9:31 a.m. The early reports showed that a motorcycle and a semi-truck crashed into each other in the northbound 710 Freeway lanes near Wardlow Road [...]

March 16, 2022

