Like the Lord, the pandemic taketh away and giveth — at least to Dua Lipa. After releasing her second album, "Future Nostalgia," on March 27, 2020, the British pop star had to delay her world concert tour three separate times — about 22 months — because of the pandemic. However, that enabled her to stage a splashy livestreamed concert in late 2020 — watched by a staggering 5 million paying viewers — and then watch her "Levitating" rise to the biggest song of 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO