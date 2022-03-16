ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SRTC Vet Tech. Program Director accepts Ga. Vet Medical Association Board Position

By Staff Reports
Post-Searchlight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Veterinary Technology Program Director Jennifer Mason, DVM has accepted a two-year board position on the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association (GVMA). The GVMA’S board is comprised of representatives from twelve districts throughout the state. The GVMA exists to provide services and resources to help veterinarians cultivate healthy...

www.thepostsearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Thomasville, GA
Reuters

Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Friday, the mayor said, while Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said...
MILITARY
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Education#Veterinary Care#Srtc Vet Tech#Srtc Rrb#Gvma#The University Of Georgia#St Matthews University#Veterinary Technology#St Matthew#Dvm Program#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy