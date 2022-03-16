SRTC Vet Tech. Program Director accepts Ga. Vet Medical Association Board Position
Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Veterinary Technology Program Director Jennifer Mason, DVM has accepted a two-year board position on the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association (GVMA). The GVMA’S board is comprised of representatives from twelve districts throughout the state. The GVMA exists to provide services and resources to help veterinarians cultivate healthy...www.thepostsearchlight.com
Comments / 0