ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

HGTV’s Steve Ford And Wife Andrea Cargill Are Going To Be Parents

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142UZc_0egqY4fq00

Usually, Restored by the Fords star Steve Ford can be seen fixing up old, odd properties into conventional, comfy homes. But soon, the HGTV star and his wife Andrea Cargill are going to be taking on an even bigger endeavor: parenthood.

The couple is expecting a baby boy this June, they told PEOPLE. The two had been dating for some time and officially tied the knot in September of last year. This summer, their family will grow once more and both have expressed their excitement – and their design plans for the child’s room.

Steve Ford and Andrea Cargill are excited about parenthood

“I’m so excited to start our family together,” Cargill shared. “It’s been my dream to become a mom and we’re over the moon with happiness.” Husband Ford feels that Cargill will be excellent at living that dream, saying, “It’s going to be awesome to be a dad, and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom.”

He went on to add, “This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can’t wait to meet him.” Both Ford and Cargill had expressed his excitement to start a family back when he announced their quiet, winter woodlands-themed wedding.

A designing duo plans for a kid’s room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259Bl5_0egqY4fq00
Steve Ford, one half of the Restored by the Fords duo / Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ford and his sister Leanne host Restored by the Fords on HGTV, so he’s familiar with transforming any space into what the owner needs. Additionally, Leanne has an upcoming Crate & Kids line, and pieces from it are going to feature heavily in Ford’s son’s room.

Based on her social media, Cargill is very travel-oriented and will bring thrilling elements into the space. In contrast to the seafaring, mountain descending adventures they’ve gotten up to, their engagement was very quiet; they had not shared news with any big outlet in the short window of time between getting engaged and tying the knot. But, Ford reasoned, “When you know, you know. We’ve been together for three years, and figured it was time to make it official. Why wait any longer?”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYXIN_0egqY4fq00
Steve Ford and Andrea Cargill / Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

How HGTV Stars Ben & Erin Napier Are Teaching Daughter Helen the Importance of Pitching In

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no surprise that HGTV’s Home Town and Home Town Takeover stars, Erin and Ben Napier, know a few things about sprucing up a home. After all, the couple has been bringing a keen eye for design, woodworking know-how, and a fondness for found materials to their historic home renovations since 2016. But it turns out that they know how to get kids in on the effort, too. That’s because, in addition to being...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Ford Family#Fords
heatworld

Kate Lawler: 'My regret over having a baby'

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler was once so unsure about having children that she started a podcast with her husband – titled Maybe Baby – to explore what she called the “parentally undecided”. Now, a year after welcoming their daughter Noa, Kate has opened up...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” Supersizes This Small ‘70s Ranch

When Rob and Angie Nelson decided to settle down near family after years of moving throughout the U.S., the two knew that they had their work cut out for them. Fortunately, their extended local family includes HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs. In the latest episode of “Fixer to Fabulous,” the Marrses renovated Rob and Angie’s cramped 1,100-square-foot Arkansas ranch into a modern two-story dream home.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Home Town's Katie Hinton on HGTV?

Season six of Home Town is coming to a close, and viewers have seen some of the best renovations yet!. The HGTV show features hosts Ben and Erin Napier as they help homeowners renovate old homes into something spectacular. From first-time buyers to older families, the pair have helped them all, and with Ben’s building skills and Erin’s strong background in design and style, they are the perfect team.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HGTV's Flip or Flop ending after 10 seasons

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack today announced the cancelation in separate Instagram posts, saying their hit home renovation show will end with next Thursday's Season 10 finale. Haack and El Moussa and Haack were married real estate agents in Orange County, California who began flipping homes after the 2008 real estate crash when HGTV hired them in 2012 to host their own reality show. Flip or Flop premiered in April 2013, spawning several spinoffs. Shortly after the birth of their son, the couple separated in 2016 and divorced in 2017 while continuing to co-star in Flip or Flop. “I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this (sic) actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote in her Instagram post. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support. In his post, El Moussa wrote: "You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between ...but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Meet Perfect House, Secret Location star Steve Jones' wife

TV presenter Steve Jones is hosting Channel 4's new house hunting programme, Perfect House, Secret Location, in which he helps families find their dream home without revealing the location. The 44-year-old Welshman has hosted an array of reality shows, including The X Factor USA, Sky's Guinness World Records Smashed and...
RECIPES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy