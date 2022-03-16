HGTV’s Steve Ford And Wife Andrea Cargill Are Going To Be Parents

Usually, Restored by the Fords star Steve Ford can be seen fixing up old, odd properties into conventional, comfy homes. But soon, the HGTV star and his wife Andrea Cargill are going to be taking on an even bigger endeavor: parenthood.

The couple is expecting a baby boy this June, they told PEOPLE. The two had been dating for some time and officially tied the knot in September of last year. This summer, their family will grow once more and both have expressed their excitement – and their design plans for the child’s room.

Steve Ford and Andrea Cargill are excited about parenthood

“I’m so excited to start our family together,” Cargill shared. “It’s been my dream to become a mom and we’re over the moon with happiness.” Husband Ford feels that Cargill will be excellent at living that dream, saying, “It’s going to be awesome to be a dad, and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom.”

He went on to add, “This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can’t wait to meet him.” Both Ford and Cargill had expressed his excitement to start a family back when he announced their quiet, winter woodlands-themed wedding.

A designing duo plans for a kid’s room

Steve Ford, one half of the Restored by the Fords duo / Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ford and his sister Leanne host Restored by the Fords on HGTV, so he’s familiar with transforming any space into what the owner needs. Additionally, Leanne has an upcoming Crate & Kids line, and pieces from it are going to feature heavily in Ford’s son’s room.

Based on her social media, Cargill is very travel-oriented and will bring thrilling elements into the space. In contrast to the seafaring, mountain descending adventures they’ve gotten up to, their engagement was very quiet; they had not shared news with any big outlet in the short window of time between getting engaged and tying the knot. But, Ford reasoned, “When you know, you know. We’ve been together for three years, and figured it was time to make it official. Why wait any longer?”

Congratulations to the happy couple!