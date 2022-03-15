ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Going Up: Colorado Tiny Home For Sale Has a Built-In Elevator

By Kelsey Nistel
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The tiny homes trend is currently sweeping the nation. It makes sense because these petite pads are a great option for individuals...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Why are homes built without basements in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Tornadoes commonly strike the central and southern United States, however the Midwest and Great Lakes have many basements to shelter from tornadoes. The south does not. Why do the southern Plains and Southeast not build basements for single family homes?. The best place to shelter from...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
yankodesign.com

These prefabricated homes are built to provide deployable shelter in the wake of natural disaster

A-Fold’s line of prefabricated homes come in two models and are designed to provide earthquake relief as well as to withstand a natural disaster. Ranging from disused shipping containers to DIY flat-pack houses, prefabricated homes provide an efficient way of building houses without losing the distinct charm of traditionally built homes. Designed in response to events like natural disasters, prefabricated homes can be built offsite and then transported without impacting the environment around them.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

A tiny cabin inspired by the Japanese concept of forest bathing is designed to immerse guests in nature

The Woodlands Hideout is a small, nature-inspired cabin in the woods designed as a solo retreat to a larger residence some 200-feet away from the tiny home. Since winter doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, escaping to a warm cabin in the woods sounds like the move. Disconnecting from the chaos of the modern world doesn’t sound too bad either. From years spent documenting his travels, in addition to remodeling and managing short-term rental homes, architect Rico Castillero took what he learned in these roles to build the first prototype of a small cabin.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Vehicles#Tiny House Nation
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Closet Storage Solution Has Totally Cleared the Clutter From My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $3,000 Bathroom Redo Squeezes a Shower, Toilet, and Vanity into a Tiny Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ah, dorm living. One word that comes to mind when thinking of student housing? Cinderblocks. In Katie and Philip Bowling’s 1963 home, aka @onedelightfulhome, the basement previously had apartments that were used as college boys’ dorms in the ’70s during a housing shortage — and it showed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Amazon Just Created a Section of Multifunctional Furniture That's Perfect for Small Spaces

Small spaces may be charming, but furnishing them can pose a challenge. That's where multifunctional furniture comes into play. Limited square footage calls for space-saving decor that works overtime, so you'll want to look for pieces that serve at least two purposes, if not more. Unsure where to shop for transforming furniture? Amazon just curated an under-the-radar section of ″Hardworking Furniture″ that's filled with convertible finds to make the most of every precious square inch of space you have.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
94.3 The X

30 Counties With Lowest Home Prices In Colorado

Generally speaking, it's not cheap to live in Colorado, but there are some places in Colorado where housing costs are very affordable - including the western slope. The folks at Credible have compiled a list of 30 counties in Colorado that have the lowest home prices - and you might be very surprised how affordable housing is in many Colorado counties.
COLORADO STATE
Digital Trends

This Wayfair sale is your best bet for cheap office chairs

For employees who are working from home, or business owners who are managing their operations, you’ll be able to perform better if you’re sitting comfortably. That’s why it’s important to invest in office chair deals. If you don’t know where to begin your search for the best office chairs, it’s highly recommended that you check out Wayfair’s Daily Sales, as well as the retailer’s Office Furniture Sale.
SHOPPING
KTEN.com

Tiny Home Vacations hosts survival guide

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Tiny Home Vacations and Texas Survival Guide teaching backpackers through a crash course what to do if they run into any problems on their hike. Covid 19 impacted the way people see the outdoors, and ever since Covid arrived, many are wanting to explore the outdoors more.
LIFESTYLE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy