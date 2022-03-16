Your favorite fruits may have come from radioactive plants. Meet the wonderous ‘gamma gardens’

Pomegranate breeding to improve the marketability requires the production of large and high quality fruits. Gamma radiation on pomegranate can be used to generate genetic diversity that allows the breeder to screen the mutants for superior quality and quantity. For this purpose, dormant buds on 1-year-old shoots of pomegranate cultivar "Malase Saveh" were subjected to 36Â Gy (Gy) of gamma irradiation from a cobalt (60CO) source. Shoot cuttings were taken from the mutated shoots and generate M1V2. The number of 11 mutants were selected from M1V2 plants based on their winter survival and disease resistance. After a period of 3"“4Â years, leaf and fruit samples were harvested from the M1V5. Results showed that physiological and biochemical parameters of leaves were altered unevenly, some clones showed no alterations from the control, while others revealed considerable differences. Irradiation altered various aspects related to fruit, such as the number and weight of ripe and unripe fruits, number of cracked, sunburn, worm-eaten fruits, and fruit size. In general, mutant clones 5, 8, and 10 had higher fruit sizes and weight of ripe fruits and less number and weight of unripe fruits. The stability of the detected mutants will be evaluated and new commercial field trials using selected materials will be established.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO