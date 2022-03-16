ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eight rescued, at least 15 missing after mountain collapse in Peru

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LIMA, March 16 (Reuters) - Eight people have been rescued and at least 15 are missing after a major landslide in Peru, the government said on Wednesday, with police and fire brigades continuing their search in the hope of finding more survivors.

The landslide occurred on Tuesday in the La Libertad region in northern Peru. Between 60 and 80 homes were left practically buried underground, according to local authorities. read more

Defense Minister Jose Luis Gavidia, who arrived in the area later on Tuesday, said eight people were rescued unharmed from the rubble.

"There are approximately 15 to 20 people who are missing," Gavidia said in a ministry statement.

The National Civil Defense Institute said the landslide was the result of heavy rains. According to local authorities in the area -- where mine workers generally live -- the vegetation-covered mountain is not suitable for building homes.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

