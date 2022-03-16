ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone Season 5: Piper Perabo Says Summer & John Dutton Are “Turning Up The Heat”

By Wes Langeler
 5 days ago
Gettin’ conjugal with it…

One of the more interesting plotlines of Yellowstone Season 4 was the introduction of Piper Perabo’s character Summer Higgins.

An environmental activist (grass-eating hippie) from Portland, Summer’s character first appears on the scene in Season 4, protesting against industrialized farming in Montana.

Kayce shows up and they end up hauling her ass to jail, but not before John drops a little knowledge about the cost of farming on ass:

But then, John bails her out of jail, shows her how they do things at his ranch, and also shows her how he does things in his bedroom.

Which leads to this awkward and violent confrontation with Beth the next morning:

(Remember, Beth also told her dad he needed to get laid…)

Unfortunately, Beth’s animosity towards Summer didn’t end at the breakfast table and she later on set her up to get arrested protesting against Market Equities.

Well, see what that means for Beth’s corporate espionage accusation in Season 5, but it also means that Summer got put in the slammer, and even John couldn’t make this go away.

She got slapped with 15 years at the end of Season 4…

John Dutton’s Season 5 Love Story

We know that Piper will definitely be in Season 5, so anybody that thought she was gonna ride off into a jail cell, guess again. I suppose John Dutton is gonna find a way to get her out because, well… he’s John Dutton.

Also, because Piper Perabo said so…

At the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual SAG Awards pre-show she mentioned that her and John’s relationship is going to pick up some steam in the next season.

“The love story is kicking into gear on ‘Yellowstone.’

I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story.

We’re turning up the heat. It’s been a hard couple of years, let’s turn up the heat for a minute.”

Stay tuned… looks like John is gonna be getting some loving next season.

Yellowstone Season 5 already has the green light, with filming to begin in May, and should see a premiere date somewhere in the fall. But… it was announced that Season 5 would be split into two parts, expanded into 7 episodes each, and… here’s the kicker… the season would be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

