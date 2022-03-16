ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Raab: Nonsense to suggest PM pressed security services over Lebedev peerage

By Martina Bet
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhKQO_0egqX6TV00

Dominic Raab insisted he has “never overruled” intelligence advice as he was forced to defend Russian-born businessman Evgeny Lebedev’s appointment to the House of Lords.

The Deputy Prime Minister told MPs it is “sheer nonsense” to suggest that Boris Johnson had asked anyone in the security services to revise, reconsider or withdraw their assessment of Lord Lebedev.

The Prime Minister’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, said he was in the room when Mr Johnson was told by Cabinet Office officials that the “intelligence services and other parts of the deep state” had “serious reservations” about the PM’s plan to appoint the media mogul to the Lords.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner repeatedly pressed Mr Raab during Prime Minister’s Questions over Lord Lebedev’s elevation to the Upper House and raised reports that the head of MI6 held security concerns over the appointment.

Labour MP Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington) later channelled his inner Mrs Merton when he asked Mr Raab: “What first attracted the Prime Minister to the billionaire Russian oligarchs?”

During an appearance on The Mrs Merton Show in the 1990s, Caroline Aherne famously asked TV star Debbie McGee: “What attracted you to the millionaire Paul Daniels?”

Communities Secretary Michael Gove has previously said there is a “distinction to be drawn” between Lord Lebedev and his ex-KGB father, oligarch Alexander Lebedev.

Lord Lebedev acknowledged last week that his father was “a long time ago” a KGB officer but denied being “a security risk to this country”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1fNN_0egqX6TV00

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Rayner said: “(Mr Raab) was foreign secretary on March 17 2020 when British intelligence reportedly warned against the granting of peerage to the Prime Minister’s close friend and now Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia.

“Forty-eight hours later the Prime Minister visited Lebedev at his home in London; details of that meeting have never been released.

“In July 2020 Lebedev’s appointment as peer was announced. So can he tell the House what changed between the security warning and the appointment?”

Mr Raab said: “(Ms Rayner) knows full well all individuals nominated for a peerage are done so in recognition of what their contribution is to society.

“And, I should say, that includes those of Russian origin who contribute brilliantly to our nation, many of whom in this country are critics of the Putin regime.

“Life peerages are vetted by the House of Lords Appointments Commission for matters of probity and, frankly, I think she should know better.”

Ms Rayner continued to press, asking: “The Deputy Prime Minister oversaw our foreign intelligence services as foreign secretary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5G6v_0egqX6TV00

“So, can he confirm if at any time he overruled or ignored direct advice from the British security services?”

Mr Raab replied: “Can I say to (Ms Rayner) what she suggests is nonsense. She’s talking about the House of Lords Appointments Commission. They have a vetting process. I have never overruled intelligence advice and I wouldn’t comment on the details of it.”

Ms Rayner also told the Commons: “There are now widespread reports that the Prime Minister did not accept warnings from our own intelligence services, granting a Russian oligarch, the son and business partner of a KGB spy, a seat here in this Parliament.

“It shouldn’t matter if such a warning was about a close personal friend of the Prime Minister. It shouldn’t matter if he gave the Prime Minister thousands of pounds of gifts. And it shouldn’t matter how much champagne and caviar he serves.

“There is no ifs or buts when it comes to the safety of the British people. So I ask the Deputy Prime Minister, can he guarantee that the Prime Minister never asked anyone to urge the security services to revise, reconsider or withdraw their assessment of Lord Lebedev of Hampton and Siberia?”

Mr Raab replied: “The suggestion she’s making is sheer nonsense.

“But if she wants to talk about national security, then I remind her that she and her shadow cabinet colleagues not so long ago wanted the honourable member for Islington North (Jeremy Corbyn)… a man who wanted and talked about abolishing the Army, pulling out of Trident – she voted for that.

“Has there ever been a more ridiculous, reckless, naive moment to call for unilateral nuclear disarmament and pulling out of Nato?

“A Labour government would put at risk our security. We’re doing everything we can to protect it.”

I am not a security risk to this country, which I love

Lord Lebedev

Lord Lebedev, who owns the Independent and Evening Standard newspapers, has previously said in a statement on the Evening Standard website: “I am not a security risk to this country, which I love.

“My father a long time ago was a foreign intelligence agent of the KGB, but I am not some agent of Russia.”

The Moscow-born media mogul has long held ties to the British establishment.

In addition to the Prime Minister, Lord Lebedev has long-standing friendships with A-list celebrities in the UK.

Mr Cummings, now one of the Prime Minister’s fiercest critics, suggested Mr Raab may have inadvertently misled the Commons because of “duff lines” given to him by No 10.

In response to Mr Raab’s “sheer nonsense” comment, Mr Cummings wrote on his website: “This is false.

“I know it’s false because I was in the room when the PM was told by Cabinet Office officials that the intelligence services and other parts of the deep state had, let’s say serious reservations, about the PM’s plan.

“I supported these concerns and said to the PM in his study explicitly that he should not go ahead.

“He was very cross and as he does when cross he blustered nonsense.

‘This is just … You’re just … (pause) ANTI-RUSSIAN!’

“He did his usual trick when I told him not to do something dumb. He stopped talking to me about it and got a stooge to creep into the Cabinet Office labyrinth and cut a deal.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michael Gove wrongly says 300,000 visas given to Ukrainians – before admitting only 3,000 issued

Cabinet minister Michael Gove blundered over the number of Ukrainian refugees accepted by Britain – incorrectly claiming that 300,000 visas has been issued to those fleeing the Russian invasion.Challenged over the figures on Sky News, Mr Gove admitted he had got the figured wrong, before revealing that only around 3,000 visas had been granted on the Ukraine family scheme.The levelling up minister set out details of the new sponsorship route, allowing Britons to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees and receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.Mr Gove said “tens of thousands” of refugees could come through the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lebedev says he is ‘not some agent of Russia’ amid peerage scrutiny

Evgeny Lebedev has said he is “not some agent of Russia” after allegations surfaced that a security services assessment saying the media mogul posed a national security risk was withdrawn after Boris Johnson intervened.The peer acknowledged on Friday that his father, the Russian billionaire Alexander Lebedev, was “a long time ago” a KGB officer but denied being “a security risk to this country”.Lord Lebedev’s statement to his Evening Standard website came amid questions over his peerages and as the UK hits Kremlin-supporting oligarchs with sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.The Sunday Times reported that the damning assessment of the Moscow-born...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Alexander Lebedev
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Debbie Mcgee
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Evgeny Lebedev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Security#Uk#Russian#The House Of Lords#Cabinet Office#Labour#The Upper House#Communities
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy