Prince: Unreleased album recorded under singer’s feminine alter-ego to be issued by Third Man Records

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d84h4_0egqWz6Y00

An unreleased album, which was recorded by Prince under the late star’s alter-ego Camille, will be issued by Third Man Records.

The 1986 album Camille – titled after the name of Prince’s feminine alter-ego – was shelved after test pressings of the finished album were produced.

In a new interview with Mojo , Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell announced that the label will finally be able to share Camille with the world.

“We’re finally going to put it out,” he told the publication. “Prince’s people agreed, almost too easy.”

All eight songs featured on Camille ’s track list have been released separately on previous albums, but have never been heard together on one record.

It is assumed that the album was recorded between 1986’s Parade and 1987’s Sign O’ the Times, with the latter featuring a handful of Camille ’s songs, including “Housequake”, “If I Was Your Girlfriend”, “Strange Relationship”, “Rebirth of the Flesh”, and “Shockadelica”.

Other tracks – including “Feel U Up” – can be found on both Prince’s 1989 album Batman and 1993’s The Hits/The B-Sides .

Since Prince’s death in April 2016, the singer’s estate has released a number of posthumous albums, including the 2016 record 4Ever .

