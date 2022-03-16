ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ukrainian ballet star Ivan Putrov on uniting the dance world for charity gala

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Ukrainian ballet star Ivan Putrov has said he feels it is “very important to not be silent” ahead of a charity gala to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in his country.

Former Royal Ballet star Putrov has directed Dance For Ukraine alongside Romanian ballet dancer Alina Cojocaru, whom he trained alongside in Kyiv before joining London’s Royal Ballet School.

The event will be held at the London Coliseum on March 19 with the funds raised donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to provide aid to people fleeing the Ukraine.

Ivan Putrov and Alina Cojocaru in Don Quixote photo – credit: O Putrov.

Putrov, who was born in Kyiv, told the PA news agency: “We have so many loved ones and people who looked after and cared for us back in Ukraine, back in Kyiv, at the (dance) school, at the company, the National Ballet Of Ukraine, that we feel like the rest of the world, that we need to do something and so we’re doing the best we can, which is what we know: dance and produce.”

Dance For Ukraine, produced by the dance charity Inspiration In Motion, will feature artists from the Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet and English National Ballet who have donated their services.

The English National Opera has also waived its rental fee for the London Coliseum and volunteered to support the event musically.

Putrov said it had been “an incredible two weeks” putting the event together, adding that “in unity, our message strengthens and in this case, our gift of artists, which of course we use all the time, will actually be used to save lives. So I feel it’s very important to not be silent, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Last year he produced the Ukrainian Ballet Gala at Sadler’s Wells, which saw Ukrainian dancers partner stars of the London ballet scene and shone a spotlight on ballet in the Ukraine.

He said: “It is a tragic irony that only six months ago, I produced (the) Ukrainian ballet gala at Sadler’s Wells in London to give a platform to the great tradition of Ukrainian dance and now six months later, Ukraine is again in focus and under terrible, terrible circumstances.”

Putrov said he is proud the company at the charity event will be multinational, adding: “We have Ukrainian dancers on Saturday, joined by dancers from the UK, from France, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, which is also I feel very important to show that Russian doesn’t equal aggression, Russian doesn’t equal Putin, Russia doesn’t mean that it’s done in their name.

We really must stay united, and the voice of art is strong

“What can we do or say that compares to the suffering that is happening in Ukraine? We can’t. At the same time, art really gives inspiration and hope, so is it important? Yes, it is.

“Because what do we live for? We live for this vision and understanding and human rights for which art stands for and for which this show has been created and put together at such record speed.”

“We really must stay united, and the voice of art is strong and I believe that it is that voice of creation and good that moves the world forward.”

Russian ballerina Natalia Osipova, who is a principal of the Royal Ballet, and Ukrainian Katja Khaniukova, who joined the English National Ballet in 2014, are among the performers.

Putrov’s mother Natalia Berezina-Putrova was a principal dancer for the National Ballet in Kyiv and his father, Oleksandr, was also a dancer with the company.

All my family have now learned the sounds of the rockets and bombs, they know which one is anti-aircraft, they know which one is, I forgot the name of the big Russian rocket - when it flies by the whole house shakes. Can you really imagine this? I can't

Recounting his mother’s struggle to flee Ukraine, Putrov told PA: “I’m so happy that my mother, after a week of trying to escape, has finally made it to London and she will be at the performance (on Saturday).

“But horrific attempts of trying to leave Kyiv on the roads, not knowing what’s coming up, constantly being stopped, not knowing which direction to go to avoid being killed.

“It’s really not something that of course anyone could have imagined.”

He said of the news from Kyiv: “It is absolutely surreal. I have been in Kyiv for Christmas and New Year and the peaceful city now under bombardment is unimaginable.

“All my family have now learned the sounds of the rockets and bombs, they know which one is anti-aircraft, they know which one is, I forgot the name of the big Russian rocket – when it flies by the whole house shakes. Can you really imagine this? I can’t. But that’s the reality.”

Donations can be made to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at www.dec.org.uk.

