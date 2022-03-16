ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Security grants available for HBCUs that received bomb threats

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpjRR_0egqVuj800
© Getty Images

Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that have recently experienced a bomb threat resulting in a disruption to the learning environment are now eligible to apply for grant funds under a new program, Vice President Harris and the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday.

The Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program will provide short-term funding to local educational agencies and institutions of higher education "to assist in restoring a safe environment conducive to learning," the press release said.

The project will build off of the $5.8 billion the Biden-Harris Administration has already delivered to HBCUs, the White House said in a statement.

"HBCUs were founded to educate Black people in an America that refused to accept them as full human beings and prevented them – because of racial discrimination – from attending other colleges," the White House said. "Threats to the education and well-being of Black Americans and HBCUs are an unfortunate part of American history."

"The bomb threats that we witnessed in January, each week in February – Black History Month, and this month are reminiscent of the attempts during the Civil Rights Era to intimidate and provoke fear in Black Americans," it added.

The department will also provide HBCUs with a collection of resources available across the federal government to aid with long-term improvements to campus mental health programs, campus safety and more.

"Today’s announcement will improve access to Project SERV grants for HBCUs as these institutions work to address students’ mental health needs, shore up campus security, and restore learning environments so that they can get back to doing what they do best—educating the next generation of great leaders," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

The announcement comes after a series of bomb threats were received by HBCUs in the past three months, which led to campus lockdowns and police investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Biden-Harris Administration announces resources for HBCUs that recently experienced bomb threats

WASHINGTON, DC - In the last three months, more than one-third of our country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats. While, thankfully, no explosive devices were found on any of these campuses, significant and lasting damage has been done by threatening the safety and security of the students, faculty, and staff at these institutions.
COLLEGES
CharlotteObserver.com

Dozens of bomb threats have HBCUs looking to Biden for support, FBI for answers

February should have been a month of celebration. But for many historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, it was a time of anxiety, frustration and terror. Dozens of schools have received bomb threats this year, prompting congressional inquiries, an FBI investigation and demands that the culprits be found and publicly brought to justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOK-TV

JSU president to testify in Homeland Security hearing on threats against HBCUs

WASHINGTON, D.C., Miss. (WLBT) - Counterterrorism talks will take center stage in Washington Thursday in a virtual Homeland Security hearing featuring Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson. Hudson is one of three special guests to appear before the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS).
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hbcus#Bomb Threats#College#Serv#The White House#Black Americans#American
The Hill

The Hill

513K+
Followers
62K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy