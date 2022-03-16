ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Admits He’s Not A ‘Yellowstone’ Fan: “It’s Just Too Much Like F*cking ‘Dallas'”

By Charles Barfield
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Elliott loves to speak his mind. And unlike when you hear it from some older folks, who are apt to give a funny, truthful statement or anecdote when they don’t have the concern about saying too much, Elliott’s comments recently tend to just be angrier and, well, offensive. This grumpy...

