Tonight will not be as cold as recent nights. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy in the southern half of the region but a partly to mostly cloudy sky up to the north. This is with a front that is stalled not too far to the north of the state. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. A disturbance will move along this front Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will give us a partly to mostly cloudy sky in the northern part of the region where a sprinkle or shower in a few spots. Farther to the south there will be more in the way of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO