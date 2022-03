The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has reached the highest it has ever been since the start of the pandemic as restrictions ease across the country.A total of 2,128 people were in hospital with the virus on Sunday, a record high, according to the latest Scottish Government figures. Of those, 31 were in intensive care.In the last 24 hours, 9,533 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, and no new deaths.Scottish Government officials, however, warned this figure may be lower than normal given register offices are generally closed at weekends.The latest figures come as most of the remaining Covid...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO