ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Tomorrow I'm just expecting EVERYONE together fighting': Frank Lampard calls on his Everton stars to play 'at a level of passion that engages the fans' against Newcastle in a bid to lift the mood around the relegation-threatened side

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Frank Lampard believes the mentality of players and fans alike will be crucial in turning Everton's season around and avoiding relegation.

Everton go into Thursday's fixture against Newcastle outside the bottom three on goal difference alone, albeit with three games in hand on 18th-placed Watford, with Lampard having overseen only one league victory since taking over at the end of January.

The creeping sense of gloom deepened with Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Wolves - a result which prompted Lampard to express surprise at the 'instant negativity' which can follow setbacks at Goodison Park - and he wants to see a different mood this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RO345_0egqTff300
Frank Lampard has urged his struggling Everton team to 'fight together' against Newcastle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUCYa_0egqTff300
The relegation-threatened Toffees go into the match in 17th place in the Premier League table

'I think if you walk around in fear of (relegation) happening there's a good chance you're adding to the chances it may happen,' he said.

'It's not the time for lies or to change the story. We know where we're at. But we've also seen this club stay up on the last day of the season a couple of times. It's nothing that's absolutely new.

'Nerves creep in, that's human nature, but for us it's not about what might be but what we can action, what we can deal with, and that's the 12 games in front of us.'

Lampard, who is waiting to learn whether or not striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin can return from illness on Thursday, rejected Jamie Carragher's assertion on Monday Night Football that Everton's players had been an 'absolute disgrace' while challenging them to answer their critics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qXLY_0egqTff300
Lampard insisted his players have to play at a level of passion that engages the supporters

'Tomorrow we're expecting everyone together fighting,' he said. 'Every game is so important, there are 12 of them left and they're massive. At Goodison we want to be together. I want the players to start well, we have to engage the fans and when we do that together we're a force.

'It's the players' job to answer on the pitch. You look at the Tottenham game (a 5-0 defeat), I didn't like the game at all. I wouldn't use that language, but I didn't like it at all. We have to accept people have opinions, we have to get together and answer it on the pitch.'

Newcastle were four points below Everton having played a game more when Lampard took over at Goodison Park but, aided by the impact of the Magpies' January spending, Eddie Howe has steered his side to 14th place, nine points above the bottom three and increasingly removed from the relegation battle.

Battling at the bottom of the table is not something Lampard was accustomed to as a player - nor in his previous managerial appointments at Derby and Chelsea - but the 43-year-old insisted he is equipped for the situation.

'Football is always relative,' he said. 'As a player there were times when we were under pressure to win games, to win a tournament, it's always relative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nDVA_0egqTff300
The boss is yet to discover whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available on Thursday

'The experience I can bring to the players is having to deal with external pressure. I think I made a career out of working hard and I carry that into my coaching, trying to give them those talks individually and collectively.

'Sometimes a manager's role is to support players and give them confidence. I don't lean so much on my experience and start boring them with stories. A lot of them were probably very young and have no idea what it means.

'It's more important to give them the right direction now.'

As a former attacking midfielder, Lampard has also faced questions over whether he is the man to instil the defensive discipline Everton will need to get out of trouble - and pointed to the way his side defended against Manchester City in their controversial 1-0 loss last month.

'This idea that I want to play front-foot football is a generalisation,' he said. 'The idea is whatever way you want to play you have to be aggressive and, for me, front-foot football is the wrong way to describe it.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I was inquisitive about how he worked': Everton boss Frank Lampard reveals he studied Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira during their time together at New York City FC... as the two former midfielders prepare for FA Cup quarter-final showdown

Frank Lampard studied today's FA Cup quarter-final rival Patrick Vieira before deciding to make his own transition from elite midfielder into management. Lampard ended his illustrious playing career at New York City FC when Vieira was in charge and seeing the Frenchman operate at close quarters influenced his own decision to stay in football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He would drive me insane!': Stephen Warnock slams Jordan Pickford after Everton's defeat to Crystal Palace claiming he was too 'animated' and spent too much time 'shouting' rather than doing 'his job'

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock has said that he could never play alongside Jordan Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper would drive him 'insane'. Pickford was responsible for letting four goals in during the Toffees' FA Cup quarter-final clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. Speaking after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA Cup DISGRACE as Liverpool and Man City fans demand semi-final is moved away from Wembley with NO trains running to London that weekend... and governing body knew about the disruption SIX MONTHS ago!

Liverpool and Manchester City supporters have demanded their FA Cup semi-final next month be moved from Wembley over ‘shambolic’ transport arrangements, with no direct trains to London from either city on the weekend of the match. To make matters worse, Sportsmail has learned that the Football Association were...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Jamie Carragher
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: It's money first, glory second for the US owners circling Chelsea (just ask United and Arsenal)… PLUS, will it have to take a national disaster for Southgate to drop Maguire?

There was a reason Chelsea and Manchester City were the last to be asked to join the doomed Super League project. They were different to the rest of the scheming elite. Yes, by the end they were all in it together but the Super League's architects needed to make it clear to Chelsea and City that they were going to be left behind before they could be strong-armed into joining.
UEFA
BBC

Crystal 4-0 Everton - Frank Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard speaking to BBC Radio 5Live: “Average. Average performance. Average cup tie in that we allowed them to win 4-0 when the way we played it should never have been a 4-0. “We allowed goals to go in, we allowed our heads to go down, 4000...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

North London’s bitter battle for fourth: Rivals Spurs and Arsenal are vying for a golden ticket into the Champions League…so expect twists, turns and tension in the final weeks of the season

Nearly six years have passed since Arsenal finished a campaign above Tottenham. The last time was the season when Leicester won the Premier League title and Spurs finished third in the two-horse race. It was a staggering final-day implosion, even by their standards. Mauricio Pochettino’s side was whacked for five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England have shown signs of progress against West Indies… but they MUST give Matt Parkinson a spin if they want to win this week’s Test series decider

The second Test finished just as the first one in a gruelling, attritional draw. But were there hopeful signs for the new England in Barbados and does more of the same await in the series decider in Grenada on Thursday?. Cricket correspondent PAUL NEWMAN attempts to provide the answers. Signs...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Relegation
Daily Mail

Kane Cornes doubles down on scolding of Jack Ginnivan and says Collingwood young gun should have celebrated 'humbly' after St Kilda win - as former Port great hits out at critics who are 'afraid to have strong opinions these days'

Kane Cornes has doubled down on his criticism of Collingwood young gun Jack Ginnivan for over-the-top celebrations of the round one win over St Kilda, and the top footy pundit has hit out at his detractors for being 'afraid to have strong opinions these days'. Cornes was unimpressed by Ginnivan's...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: FA left FUMING after Cup quarter-finals were shown live on TV in Russia - and there are fears England's upcoming friendlies will be broadcast too despite sanctions amid Ukraine invasion

The Football Association has been left outraged after the weekend’s FA Cup ties were all broadcast live in Russia – and there are concerns England’s forthcoming friendlies could follow suit. Wembley bosses are said to be furious after all four quarter-final ties were shown in the country...
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Formal FA investigation launched into England football team's diversity consultant Edleen John after bullying accusations

The England football team's diversity consultant is the subject of a formal FA investigation amid bullying allegations first revealed by Sportsmail. Just 12 days after our revelation that the governing body’s director of international relations, corporate affairs and co-partner for equality, diversity and inclusion Edleen John, one of the organisation’s most senior members of staff, was the subject of a written complaint, we can now disclose the executive is at the centre of an official internal probe at the FA.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

317K+
Followers
24K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy