ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks, Yields End Higher After Fed Raises Interest Rates

By Associated Press
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpPDa_0egqTGn000

Traders Michael Conlon, left, and Glenn Kessler work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks rose in afternoon trading Wednesday and Wall Street added to its gains as markets gather hope that there may be better news on the horizon on inflation, the war in Ukraine and other worries that have been keeping investors unsettled. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks reversed an afternoon fade and closed broadly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018.

As Wall Street largely anticipated, the central bank announced it was increasing its key short-term rate by 0.25 percentage points. The Fed, which has kept its rate near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, also signaled potentially up to seven rate hikes this year.

The move marks a shift in policy by the Fed away from maintaining ultra-low interest rates as it seeks to tame inflation, which is running at the highest level since the early 1980s. Rate hikes eventually result in higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.

Stocks lost most of their early gains and bond yields rose sharply shortly after the 2 p.m. Eastern release of the Fed's latest policy statement. The indexes wavered as Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks during a press conference before surging in the final hour of trading.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3.8%, its biggest gain since November 2020.

Bond yields rose sharply after the Fed’s announcement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.20%, then hovered at 2.17% by late afternoon. It was at 2.15% late Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield rose to 2% then eased back to 1.94%, still a big move from 1.85% a day earlier.

“The market got what it expected,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “Interest rates need to be higher. Inflation needs to be under control, and the risk to everything is a lot greater from high inflation than it is from high interest rates.”

The Fed is trying to slow the economy enough to tamp down the high inflation sweeping the country, but not so much as to trigger a recession. It is part of a larger movement by central banks around the world to pull the plug on the support they poured into the global economy after the pandemic struck.

Inflation has hit its highest level in generations as the global economy recovers. Economists worry that could eventually curtail spending and hurt growth. The latest retail sales report from the Commerce Department shows that Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are eating up more of their wallet.

In remarks after the release of the central bank's statement, Powell noted that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine he had expected inflation would stabilize within the first three months of this year. He now believes inflation will come down in the second half of the year.

“We are now seeing short-term upward inflation in oil prices, other commodities prices," he said. “You’re seeing supply chains around shipping and lots of countries and companies not wanting to touch Russian goods —- that means more tangled supply chains.”

The S&P 500 rose 95.41 points to 4,357.86. The Dow added 518.76 points to 34,063.10. The Nasdaq gained 487.93 points to 13,436.55.

Small company stocks also notched solid gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 61.75 points, or 3.1%, to 2,030.72.

A list of concerns including inflation have made for volatile markets over the last few weeks. Stocks have been swaying sharply on a daily, sometimes hourly basis. That volatility will likely remain until investors get a better sense of where the economy is headed.

“It’s not uncommon for hiking cycles to spook stocks,” said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas. “But as the path forward becomes clearer, most sectors in the S&P 500 index muster positive returns in the year that follows the first hike."

Even so, the combination of higher rates and inflation represent a risk for the economy, noted Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

“The stock market is vulnerable to the dual threats of too-high inflation, which will put a damper on corporate profits and consumer demand, and too-high interest rates, which could cause a recession,” he said.

Oil prices have mostly surged since late February amid concerns that the conflict in Ukraine will squeeze energy markets. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.5%, a relatively subdued move considering the gigantic swings it has made recently. Prices are up nearly 30% for the year, and the recent surge has pushed gas prices in the U.S. to record highs. That has increased concerns that inflation could worsen.

Technology stocks, banks, retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the S&P 500's gains as investors shifted money into sectors that are considered riskier. Microsoft rose 2.9%, JPMorgan Chase added 4.5% and Amazon.com gained 3.9%. Energy companies and traditionally safe-play stocks, such as utilities, lagged the broader market.

Updated on March 16, 2022, at 4:41 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Explainer: What Federal Reserve Rate Hikes Actually Do

If you've been following the stock market at all these past few months, you've likely heard about the "rate hikes" being cooked up over at the Federal Reserve. It's a short, technical-sounding phrase, but when it comes from the mouth of a Federal Reserve chair, it can move markets and strike fear or relief into the hearts of investors.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Sharply Higher On Eve of Fed Decision

Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses what led to a sharp spike on Wall Street during Tuesday's session and what she will be watching for most closely when the Fed announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stock#Inflation#Technology Stocks#Ap Photo#The Federal Reserve#Fed
International Business Times

Aussie Jumps On China Stimulus Hopes; Dollar Near Five-year Peak To Yen Before Fed

The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. jumped 1.6% in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200. XJO,. +1.10%. added 0.9% and South Korea’s Kospi. 180721,. +1.44%. gained 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng.
WORLD
Bloomberg

China’s Market Meltdown Has Traders Rushing to Buy Protection

Investors in Chinese financial markets are paying up for protection across all asset classes, discounting better-than-expected economic data and Beijing’s assurance it wants to avoid being sanctioned over its alliance with Russia. Hedging a gauge of Chinese shares is the priciest in at least a decade relative to U.S....
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Fires Official Who Said China Refused to Supply Aircraft Parts

(Reuters) - Russian aviation authorities have fired an official who said last week that China had refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts in the wake of Western sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources and the official. Valery Kudinov, an official at Russia's Federal Air Transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy