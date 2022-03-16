ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zepp Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The...

ObsEva: Q4 Earnings Insights

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ObsEva missed estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $1.00 thousand from the same period last...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Recap: Evogene Q4 Earnings

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evogene missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $40.00 thousand from the same period last...
Bioventus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bioventus beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $31.82 million from the same period last...
Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $71.31 million from the same period last...
GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Structural Issues Will Continue To Hurt Investors

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (+67.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.14M (+45.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time...
Children's Place Retail Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+182.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.73M (+13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time...
Take Advantage Of This Market Crash With These 10 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
Delta Air Lines, Inc.'s (DAL) Management on J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference - (Transcript)

Jamie Baker - J.P. Morgan. My name is Jamie Baker and I cover the U.S. airlines and aircraft leasing and I think it is the equity side here at J.P. Morgan. I'm joined by my colleague of 19.9 years and my very good friend, Mark Streeter, and it's a real privilege to welcome you back to 383 Madison. I think it's only fitting that Mark and I be the first two faces of J.P. Morgan to welcome you back, since we were the very first two analysts to oversee the first J.P. Morgan virtual conference two years ago. So entirely appropriate that, yes that we're the first ones to return to normalcy here in New York.
Terminix sale to Rentokil gets U.S. antitrust approval

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Rentokil announced that the companies received U.S. antitrust approval for Terminix's sale to Rentokil. TMX share rose 6% in premarket trading. Terminix (TMX) and Rentokil announced that the HSR waiting period for the deal had expired, according to a statement. The parties remain on track for close within the second half of the year and a targeting a close towards the end of Q3. The companies amended the end date of the deal to Dec. 31 from Sept. 13.
ZA Group orders its first vertical farm with E-Roots System

ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) order its first vertical farm with E-Roots Systems, the Co.'s newly 60% owned acquisition announced early March 2022. The purchase order was placed earlier this week after the Company made its deposit to secure its first self-sustaining vertical farm to be delivered and operating within the month of April 2022 and start generating revenue within the Summer of 2022.
Planet Fitness Is Pricey Even If Growth Rebounds

Planet Fitness is one of the largest fitness center in the United States, with 2254 stores and 15.2 millions members. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is every man/woman's gym, with a motto of the "judgment-free zone" and franchise across the country. With this strategy, the fitness centers have grown a customer base of 15.2 million members and plan on adding many more. The company has seen a strong growth trajectory until the pandemic started, but has since regained most of its ground. But even if we assume the growth continues in 2022 and net income regains to 2021 levels, the company trades at a high P/E and PEG.
