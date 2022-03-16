ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx family sues cemetery over claims mother's casket opened during funeral

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WSmk_0egqSbJC00

A Bronx family is suing the Evergreens Cemetery in Brooklyn over claims their loved one's casket was opened during burial last June.

Jose Semidey and Awilda Rivera say they watched as cemetery workers tried to force the coffin of their mother, Claribel Oppenheimer, into a grave that was too small at her burial in June last year.

They say workers continued to push and pull the coffin from all sides, with one worker even removing its flowers - leading to cries from the family as the funeral director watched in shock.

The lawsuit claims the top of the coffin opened amidst the rough handling from workers, with Oppenheimer's hands unfolded as workers allegedly ignored the damage to the coffin and kept trying to move it - and the funeral director unable to close the coffin.

Eventually Semidey pleaded with the workers to stop, and the pastor asked the cemetery workers to get the correct tools to remove the coffin.

The workers eventually raised the coffin and moved it to the nearby lawn for approximately an hour, according to the suit. The pastor asked the funeral workers to place the coffin in the hearse due to the heat while they expanded the grave, but work continued without doing so, according to the suit.

Oppenheimer's family waited at the cemetery for three hours while her body was brought back to the funeral home and transferred to a new casket due to damage leaving the coffin bent and unable to fully close, according to the suit.

The case will now go to a jury, which will determine the amount of damages due to the family.

"I am extremely pleased that the judge viewed the videos and ruled that the cemetery violated my clients' right to find solace and comfort in their mother's burial and improperly dealt with her body," says Eric Rothstein, the attorney for Oppenheimer's children. "We look forward to letting a Bronx jury decide how much the cemetery must pay to compensate them for their emotional damages."

News 12 reached out to Evergreens Cemetery for comment.

Comments / 6

Jdenizah
5d ago

UNBELIEVABLE and UNACCEPTABLE!!!! Just disrespectful!!!! 😡😡😡at the cemetery workers SHOULD have known better. Heartbreaking enough, they added unnecessary stress and anxiety, furthering the family’s grief process. Sad. Smh 🙏🏽🕊

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
News 12

Police: Man shot stepson in Milford following dispute

Police have identified the man suspected of a shooting in Milford. Eric Stoughton is accused of shooting his stepson Sean Stroomer at their Housatonic Drive home Sunday. Police say the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Stroomer was transported to the hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound to...
MILFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Director#Casket#Coffin
News 12

Woman accused of driving high on drugs, crashing with infant daughter in car

Police say a woman has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for driving while impaired by drugs with her infant daughter in the vehicle in Brentwood. Police say Rachel Meyer, 28, was driving a 2009 Subaru Forrester westbound on the Long Island Expressway when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the median near exit 53 at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.
BRENTWOOD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

WILD RESCUE: Horse pulled from pool in Bohemia

Officials say a horse is safe after a wild rescue in Suffolk County. Police and volunteer firefighters rescued 3-year-old Penny over the weekend in Bohemia. The mare was stuck in the deep end of a swimming pool Saturday morning and was trapped in the pool covering. The first responders were...
BOHEMIA, NY
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy