Cryptocurrency among riskiest scams in 2021, according to BBB
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investments in cryptocurrency have seen a boost during the pandemic, but scammers are also taking notice.
The Better Business Bureau released its annual Scam Tracker Risk Report .
Logan Hickle with the BBB breaks down the highlights, including the growing risk of cryptocurrency scamsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0