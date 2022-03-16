ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cryptocurrency among riskiest scams in 2021, according to BBB

By Travis Teich, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9cj3_0egqSZUc00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investments in cryptocurrency have seen a boost during the pandemic, but scammers are also taking notice.

The Better Business Bureau released its annual Scam Tracker Risk Report .

Logan Hickle with the BBB breaks down the highlights, including the growing risk of cryptocurrency scams

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Cryptocurrency#Scams#Scam Tracker Risk Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy