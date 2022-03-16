ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Home Listing Touts A Throne Toilet

By Roy Brown
 5 days ago

If you want to be king or queen of your throne, here's one way. I found an article on Metro Times where a house for sale in the Detroit area features an unusual item. The St. Clair Shores home...

DETROIT, MI
