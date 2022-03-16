ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Duchess Camilla Is Still Struggling to Recover After Testing Positive for COVID Last Month

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLMqF_0egqRpSL00

Click here to read the full article.

The British royal family has been dealing with quite a lot over the course of the past few months. Some events have been celebratory, like the official day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee . Others have been thornier, such as Prince Charles, the queen, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s recovery from COVID-19. While it seems like members of the royal family who tested positive for the virus are on the mend, Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker-Bowles ) has been dealing with lingering symptoms during her recovery, leading the future Queen Consort to recently cancel some public appearances.

While the duchess has been spotted at a few events within the past few days, some have noted the royal has been “struggling,” according to Entertainment Tonight . The Duchess of Cornwall was also seen coughing at some recent engagements, per the outlet. Although Camilla was meant to attend the Cheltenham Festival, she abruptly canceled her appearance in order to pace herself amidst her recovery .

Camilla and her husband of more than 15 years each tested positive for COVID-19 last month, along with the queen. But in the past month, it appeared the three prominent members of the royal family were steadily returning to their day-to-day duties, after taking the necessary precautions to ensure a full recovery. Only in the past few weeks, Queen Elizabeth spent some much-needed time with her grandchildren , including Prince William, and a few of her great-grandchildren, proving the monarch was well on her way to feeling better.

But for Camilla, who’s clearly maintained some lingering symptoms from the virus, it appears she may need just a bit more time in order to fully recover. We know this virus impacts everyone differently, and each person needs as much time as possible to feel healthy. But based on how we’ve seen members of the royal family support one another during difficult times in this pandemic, we are sure the Duchess of Cornwall’s presence will be felt even if she cannot attend her scheduled engagements.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCbxU_0egqRpSL00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 3

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Duchess Camilla Has a Giggle Fit After a Prince Charles Guinness Mishap

Later this month, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will take their fifth official trip to Ireland to represent Queen Elizabeth as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. In preparation, the couple took a trip to the Irish Cultural Center in London where they took part in a few traditional activities to mark St. Patrick’s Day this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Manhattan Mercury

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, struggling to 'shake off' coronavirus symptoms

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is struggling to "shake off" the symptoms of coronavirus. The 74-year-old royal was revealed to have tested positive for the virus last months, days after it was announced her husband Prince Charles had contracted COVID-19 for the second time, and she's admitted she has been unable to get rid of the cough she's now had for a few weeks.
WORLD
SheKnows

8 Celebrity Couples Who Had a Baby Together After the Breakup

Life doesn’t have a blueprint. That “first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage” nursery rhyme often doesn’t apply to modern times as much anymore. Love and relationships are different with every person. Some people happily partner up for their whole lives and even start families without choosing to get married — and sometimes, a baby comes before any kind of relationship commitment. Other times, it can seem like a relationship is progressing along just like the nursery rhyme, but then a breakup happens — and then, so does another baby.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
SheKnows

All the Best Photos of the Royal Family From the Past 20 Years

Welcome to the royal family! It’s a world of princes and princesses, dukes and duchesses, kings and queens — and yes, the occasional scandal and intrigue. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip’s children and grandchildren have been a source of fascination in the UK and US alike, and we delight in following their royal traditions, charity work, and ever-growing families. They may not be our monarchs, but they definitely have our attention.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Royal Couple Joining Youn Yuh Jung, Daniel Kaluuya And Anthony Hopkins As 2022 Oscars Presenters? Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Scolded Duchess Over Eggs

Netizens threatened to boycott Oscars if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be involved. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be unlikely to return to British soil anytime soon amid the latter's security row with the U.K. government. The Duke of Sussex is currently challenging a Home Office decision, which previously stated he would not be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting the country from the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Duke And Duchess Of Sussexes Allegedly Breached Their Pledge To Queen Elizabeth, Royal Correspondent Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly broke a pledge to Queen Elizabeth II about COVID-19 vaccine. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly broke a pledge to Queen Elizabeth II when they criticized Britain's COVID-19 response. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said wealthy governments, including the U.K., failed to provide poorer nations with sufficient coronavirus vaccines.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Duchess#British Royal Family#Uk#Entertainment Tonight
SheKnows

This New Account of Queen Elizabeth II's Ruling Style Reminds Us Just How Much People Don't Want to Cross Her

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It goes without saying, but disappointing the Queen of England might be one of the most embarrassing possible blights a subject of the monarchy’s reputation. Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning sovereign, essentially making her a living monument to history and the person who connects the United Kingdom to its past. But a new account of Queen Elizabeth II details ‘the look’ she gives people who disappoint her, and it’s a scary reminder...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Richard Eden Says Prince Harry's Wife Deserves An Oscar For Oprah Interview Amid Rumors Sussexes Will Present A Top Award At The Ceremony, Netizens React

Richard Eden said Meghan Markle deserves an Oscar for her Oprah Winfrey interview performance. Meghan Markle received criticisms following rumors that she and her husband, Prince Harry, will be presenting a top award at the Oscars. Netizens seemingly mocked her after a royal commentator said that she deserves an Oscar for her performance during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy